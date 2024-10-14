Elements Room Unveils Dazzling Natural Stone Collection at WestEdge Design Fair

Elements Room by Pacific Shore Stones, a premier supplier of luxurious natural stone surfaces, is gearing up to showcase a captivating collection at the WestEdge Design Fair 2024, the West Coast's leading modern design event!

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling Exotic Beauty: Prepare to be mesmerized by a stunning display of natural stones, including quartzite, marble, and granite, sourced from around the globe. Elements Room's booth will be designed to inspire, highlighting the inherent beauty and versatility of exotic stone.