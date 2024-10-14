Elements Room Unveils Dazzling Natural Stone Collection at WestEdge Design Fair

Elements Room by Pacific Shore Stones, a premier supplier of luxurious natural stone surfaces, is gearing up to showcase a captivating collection at the WestEdge Design Fair 2024, the West Coast's leading modern design event!
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling Exotic Beauty: Prepare to be mesmerized by a stunning display of natural stones, including quartzite, marble, and granite, sourced from around the globe. Elements Room's booth will be designed to inspire, highlighting the inherent beauty and versatility of exotic stone.
Immerse Yourself in Stone Art: Located near the main entrance (booth #117), the Elements Room experience will resemble a curated art gallery. Visitors can marvel at breathtaking bookmatch displays, featuring whole slabs lining the booth's interior and exterior. Three brand-new Brazilian quartzites, recently discovered and exclusive to the California market, will be among the show's highlights.
Exclusive Events and Expert Insights: Elevate your design knowledge with exclusive events hosted by Elements Room. Partnering with Luxe Magazine, they'll host an exclusive Designer Dinner at the Fairmont on Friday, November 15th. Throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the booth will come alive with stunning centerpieces and modernistic designs. Don't miss the opportunity to learn about Element's Room new products, designs, and trending materials.
About Elements Room
Elements Room provides a unique and inspiring experience for design professionals and homeowners alike. Their beautifully curated showroom in North Hollywood, CA, showcases a comprehensive selection of natural stones, quartz surfaces, and other premium materials. Beyond the stunning displays, Elements Room offers expert consultation and a creative space for designers to collaborate with clients.
