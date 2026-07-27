Elementum 3D Appoints Andrew Crickenberger as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Market Growth

Crickenberger's priority is to broaden Elementum 3D's product portfolio, strengthen its position with existing customers, and accelerate entry into new markets. Post this

Crickenberger joins Elementum 3D with more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across the aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Throughout his career, he has successfully led corporate strategy, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, venture investments, international partnerships, and new business development for some of the industry's most recognized organizations.

Most recently, Crickenberger served as Chief Growth Officer for NIOA Group, where he was responsible for corporate strategy and global business growth initiatives across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prior to NIOA Group, he served as Vice President of Strategy for the $2.5 billion Aerojet Rocketdyne Segment of L3Harris Technologies. In that role, he directed strategic planning for advanced propulsion systems, including tactical and strategic solid rocket motors, hypersonic propulsion, missile control systems, and liquid rocket engines for space launch and in-space propulsion. He was also a member of the leadership team that successfully completed L3Harris' $4.7 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne and the Vice President of Strategy for the $7B Integrated Mission Systems Segment.

Earlier in his career, Crickenberger spent 25 years with Northrop Grumman, where he held several senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for the Missile Products business. He also led the commercial business at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, served on the boards of international joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and established strategic partnerships throughout Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

"As Elementum 3D enters its next phase of growth, I'm confident Andrew's leadership experience and strategic vision make him the ideal person to guide the company forward," Nuechterlein said. "Transitioning into the role of Chief Strategy Officer will allow me to focus on advancing our long-term technology roadmap. I'm incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished, and excited to see what we will achieve together under Andrew's leadership."

Crickenberger and Nuechterlein will work closely together over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless leadership transition as part of the company's long-term succession plan.

Crickenberger holds a Master of Science in Engineering Mechanics and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science and Mechanics from Virginia Tech.

About Elementum 3D

Elementum 3D develops and commercializes advanced metal additive manufacturing materials that enable manufacturers to print high-performance alloys previously considered difficult or impossible to process using conventional additive manufacturing methods. Through its proprietary Reactive Additive Manufacturing (RAM) technology, the company delivers innovative powder feedstocks, process parameters, and engineering services that help customers achieve superior performance across aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and industrial applications. Find and follow Elementum 3D on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Patrick Callard, Elementum 3D, 1 720-545-9016 37, [email protected], www.elementum3D.com

SOURCE Elementum 3D