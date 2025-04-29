Elementum 3D Included in $46B United States Air Force Contract

"The Elementum 3D team is ready to develop innovative capabilities that align with the nation's defense needs. Our history runs deep with the U.S. Air Force, and we are honored to be part of this contract in support of the US armed forces." Post this

EWAAC IDIQ's goal is to expedite the acquisition process with enhanced modernization efforts, including weapons systems requirements development, research and development, testing and evaluation, production and fielding, prototyping, weapon design, system modeling, and demonstrations. The contract emphasizes the implementation of digital acquisition and sustainment practices aimed at maintaining the Air Force's technological superiority.

Elementum 3D will integrate its extensive metal additive manufacturing expertise and high-performance materials knowledge to support the open, agile, and digital armament mission. The company has a proven track record of novel solutions, innovative ideas, and advanced materials that will inspire evolutionary, revolutionary, and disruptive capabilities for the United States.

"The Elementum 3D team is ready to develop innovative capabilities that align with the nation's defense needs," said Elementum 3D CEO and Founder Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein. "Our history runs deep with the U.S. Air Force, and we are honored to be part of this contract in support of the US armed forces."

About Elementum 3D, Inc.

Elementum 3D specializes in materials and process development and creating advanced metal alloys and metal ceramic composites. Elementum 3D developed and patented its reactive additive manufacturing (RAM) materials technology, enabling high-performance materials printing which has not been previously possible. The company has several novel feedstock powders with printing parameters available for purchase, and it excels in developing custom materials tailored for specific applications. Elementum3D provides the materials freedom to help companies around the world in their quest to increase product strength, durability, and performance, while reducing weight and cost. Find and follow Elementum 3D on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

