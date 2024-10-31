Elephant Energy Appoints Graeme Lee-Wingate as Head of Marketing

"Joining Elephant Energy allows me to mesh my professional experience with something I care deeply about — the environment," said Lee-Wingate. "I'm looking forward to joining such a smart and mission-driven team." Post this

With over 15 years of experience in the technology space, Lee-Wingate has held leadership roles at several notable technology companies including Square and Amazon's eero brand. Lee-Wingate joined eero in 2016 as the Head of Brand and was promoted to the Head of Marketing post acquisition by Amazon in 2019. In this role, he successfully launched eight new hardware products, three service offerings, and expanded the brand globally.

"Joining Elephant Energy allows me to mesh my professional experience with something I care deeply about — the environment," said Lee-Wingate. "I'm looking forward to joining such a smart and mission-driven team. I'm confident my background is well suited to help more US homeowners access and transition to energy-efficient home systems."

When he's not leading strategic rebrands or capturing new audiences with creative campaigns, Lee-Wingate enjoys spending time with his two young kids and wife outside in nature.

For additional information about Elephant Energy, visit www.elephantenergy.com.

About Elephant Energy:

Founded by climate tech veterans DR Richardson and Josh Lake in 2021, Elephant Energy is transforming home electrification by making it easy for homeowners to upgrade to energy-efficient solutions like heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and induction stoves—saving them money and slashing emissions. Leveraging building science expertise and proprietary technology, Elephant Energy streamlines everything from system design to installation and rebate handling. Already operating in Colorado and Massachusetts, the company is expanding to new markets in 2025. Learn more at elephantenergy.com.

