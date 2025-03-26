Elephant Energy Expands Home Electrification Mission to California

"This city has seen firsthand the devastating impact of climate change, and we know LA residents are actively looking for ways to make their homes and lives safer and more climate-friendly," says Elephant Energy co-founder DR Richardson. Post this

Founded by climate tech veterans Richardson and Josh Lake in 2021, Elephant Energy helps homeowners reduce their carbon emissions and save money on HVAC upgrades by assisting them in the transition to modern, climate-friendly electric technologies such as heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and induction stoves. Elephant Energy tackles one of the biggest barriers to home electrification: complexity. The company's team of experts takes the friction and often confusing guesswork out of the home electrification process by handling everything from assessments to installation to equipment servicing and rebate procurement, making the entire customer experience much easier. In conjunction with this mission and its expansion into California, Elephant Energy is also launching a unique digital platform that allows homeowners to research and design heating and cooling installations for their homes, all online. The platform leverages geographical data, building science expertise, and proprietary sizing technology to deliver a custom recommendation to homeowners.

The devastating Los Angeles fires in January have not only put climate change concerns in the spotlight but have also brought more serious attention to pollutant levels in the air and inside the home. EPA studies show that pollutant levels inside homes and buildings can be 2-5 times higher than outside, and the air quality inside our homes is further compromised by gas-burning appliances. Electric appliances reduce air pollution inside the home and even help alleviate fire risk, as they are less combustible.

"Electrification is inevitable: it's efficient, more comfortable, more sustainable, and healthier," said Richardson. "Establishing a presence in Los Angeles was a natural next step for our team. This city has seen firsthand the devastating impact of climate change, and we know LA residents are actively looking for ways to make their homes and lives safer and more climate-friendly. There is a clear demand here, and Elephant wants to make the process less complex and more accessible for LA homeowners."

For additional information about Elephant Energy, visit www.elephantenergy.com.

ABOUT ELEPHANT ENERGY

Founded by climate tech veterans DR Richardson and Josh Lake in 2021, Elephant Energy is transforming home electrification by making it easy for homeowners to upgrade to energy-efficient solutions like heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and induction stoves—saving them money and slashing emissions. Leveraging building science expertise and proprietary technology, Elephant Energy streamlines everything from system design to installation and rebate handling. Now operating in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Southern California, Elephant Energy plans to expand into new markets in late 2025. Learn more at elephantenergy.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Gallagher, Azul PR + Communications, 1 224.406.4709, [email protected]

SOURCE Elephant Energy