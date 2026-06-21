Eleusinia Retreat Marks 1,500 Participants and 115 Retreats, Bringing Rigorous Psychedelic Care to Those the Industry Left Behind

We are here for the people who are done being told their suffering is untreatable, who want to engage with this medicine thoughtfully and come out the other side with real tools. Post this

When Khurana explored retreat options during that period, she encountered a field that was long on mysticism and short on medical credibility. One operator, on a discovery call, suggested that mushrooms would help her vomit up the bad energy causing her headaches. That moment clarified the problem: the patients who needed this medicine most had nowhere to go that could meet them as equals.

"I am just so moved to see how people are taking this knowledge and using it to improve their lives," said Khurana. "That is exactly why Eleusinia exists. We built the infrastructure so that people do not have to navigate this alone the way I did."

She founded Eleusinia in 2021 with a single guiding philosophy: to build the retreat she wished had existed. The result is a program that combines licensed medical oversight, psychotherapy, neuroscience education, ancestral wisdom, and somatic integration within a small-group, exclusively private format in the mountains of central Mexico.

Eleusinia's on-site care team reflects its founding commitment to clinical rigor. The program is staffed by a licensed medical doctor, a CCRN-certified critical care nurse with more than 20 years of intensive care experience, an emergency medicine physician assistant, and a licensed psychotherapist certified in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy through Naropa University's MAPS program. A traditional curandera representing Mixtec, Zapotec, and Mayan lineages has been present at every ceremony since the retreat's first session. A staff mycologist oversees the cultivation and quality of all psilocybin on-site.

Khurana delivers the neuroscience and psychopharmacology curriculum at every retreat personally, and leads morning fitness training alongside facilitation of every dosing session. The program is designed to send guests home with skills and independence rather than dependence on a facilitator or program.

The 1,500 participants Eleusinia has served represent a cross-section of people who found in psychedelic care what conventional medicine could not provide: relief from treatment-resistant depression, chronic pain, anxiety, addiction, and a search for meaning and transformation that clinical systems rarely address. Eleusinia's 70-episode podcast, hosted by the retreat's medical coordinator and featuring interviews with past guests, offers firsthand accounts of the outcomes participants have experienced.

The retreat's flagship 8-Day Intensive Program runs in a small-group format of up to 14 participants, with exclusively private accommodations, in Valle de Bravo, a UNESCO-recognized Pueblo Magico set on a mountain lake approximately two hours from Mexico City.

"We are not here to be everything to everyone," said Khurana. "We are here for the people who are done being told their suffering is untreatable, who want to engage with this medicine thoughtfully and come out the other side with real tools. Five years in, watching 1,500 people do exactly that, I know we built the right thing."

To learn more about Eleusinia Retreat, visit www.eleusiniaretreat.com or watch the program overview video at https://youtu.be/pFsrvZ4dXew.

About Eleusinia Retreat

Eleusinia Retreat is a medically supervised psilocybin and DMT retreat program based in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, founded in 2021 by Jessica Khurana. The program offers 5-day, 7-day, and 8-day retreat formats including specialty programs in healthy aging, pain management, sobriety maintenance, and psychedelic-enhanced meditation. Eleusinia's multidisciplinary care team includes licensed medical doctors, critical care nurses, a physician assistant, a licensed psychotherapist with psychedelic-assisted therapy certification, a traditional curandera, somatic integration specialists, a staff mycologist, and meditation and breathwork facilitators. The retreat operates on a philosophy of autonomy, sending guests home with skills and independence rather than dependence on a program or facilitator. Since its founding, Eleusinia has supported more than 1,500 participants across 115 retreats and approximately 4,800 individual psilocybin experiences. Learn more at www.eleusiniaretreat.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Khurana, Eleusinia Retreat, 1 9852372434, [email protected], [email protected], (281) 206-4227, www.eleusiniaretreat.com

SOURCE Eleusinia Retreat