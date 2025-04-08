Elevare Law Launches to Transform the Legal Experience for Healthcare Visionaries

Elevare Law launches to deliver agile, business-minded legal strategy for healthtech innovators.
RICHMOND, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevare Law, a forward-thinking law firm built exclusively for healthcare and healthtech visionaries, officially launches today, offering a smarter, faster, and more strategic legal experience for those reshaping the future of healthcare.
Founded by industry veterans Rebecca Gwilt and Kaitlyn O'Connor, Elevare is redefining how legal counsel supports innovation in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. With over 25 years of combined experience supporting nearly 500 companies in healthcare law, Elevare partners with founders, executives, and in-house legal teams leading the way in AI, extended reality, care management, data analytics, and more, to turn compliance into a competitive advantage.
"Our firm isn't just about solving problems, it's about creating opportunities for lasting impact," said Gwilt. "Healthcare is being rebuilt in real-time, and legal strategy has to evolve just as quickly."
As healthcare companies push the boundaries of technology and care delivery, they need legal partners who can keep up. Elevare provides a proactive, tech-driven approach to overcoming obstacles and fueling growth. With deep expertise in U.S. and global healthcare regulations, the firm offers business-minded strategies that turn compliance into opportunity. Elevare delivers hands-on counsel tailored to both startup speed and enterprise scale, connects clients with expert affiliates for comprehensive solutions, and leverages AI to streamline collaboration and improve legal workflows.
Elevare supports clients from market breakthrough to market leadership advising on formation and fundraising, regulatory strategy, strategic partnerships, building and deploying AI and other advanced technologies, reimbursement models, intellectual property, and specialized diligence in mergers and acquisitions.
Whether helping digital health executives scale or supporting in-house legal teams, Elevare combines legal precision with real-world pragmatism. "We serve clients building what's next in healthcare, and we're built like them," said O'Connor. "Agile, tech-enabled, and laser-focused on value."
