Elevare Law Welcomes Healthcare Legal Strategist Tim Gutwald as Partner

"Tim brings the rare mix of regulatory depth, operational pragmatism, and genuine love for healthcare innovation that defines Elevare Law," says Elevare Law Co-founder and Managing Partner Rebecca Gwilt. "He's the kind of partner our clients need when they're scaling fast, navigating complex compliance questions, or pushing the boundaries of how care is delivered."

Gutwald's expertise spans national scope-of-practice issues, corporate practice of medicine, AI implementation, and privacy and security - especially the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding tracking technologies. He has served as Chair of the Health Care Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan, and his work has been featured in both state and national legal publications.

"I never look at regulations as limits - they're levers for innovation and competitive advantage," said Gutwald. "At Elevare, I'm surrounded by a team that shares that mindset, and I'm excited to help clients move faster, go farther, and build the future of healthcare."

Gutwald lives in Grand Rapids, MI with his wife and five children. A former collegiate soccer player and passionate advocate for access to mental healthcare, he brings the same energy and strategic mindset to his client work that he does to the field - as both a coach and competitor.

Elevare Law is a national law firm built for healthcare leaders, offering a smarter, faster, and more strategic legal experience for founders, executives, and in-house teams. With deep expertise in healthcare regulations, emerging tech, and business strategy, Elevare helps clients turn compliance into opportunity and grow with confidence.

