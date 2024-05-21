Elevate daily rituals with the serene scents of the mesmerizing Japanese forest of Higashi Mikawa

Waphyto presents 'Immerse': An essential oil soap that blends aromatherapy with hygiene

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waphyto, a pioneer in combining the art of traditional herbalism with advanced cosmetic science, proudly presents 'Immerse', a hand wash expertly formulated with 97% natural ingredients to transform daily hygiene into a luxurious, aromatherapeutic experience.

Available worldwide, it infuses the rich, woody essences of Higashi Mikawa's pristine forests into a daily ritual, promoting not only cleanliness but also a heightened sense of well-being. Designed to appeal to the discerning consumer who values both purity and performance, 'Immerse' integrates seamlessly into any home environment, bringing a touch of nature's tranquility indoors.

Atsuko Morita, the founder of Waphyto, emphasizes the philosophy behind the product: "The most valuable action you can take is to harmonize your mind and body—caring for them with intent through every phase of life". With Atsuko's words about this product in mind, the brand invites you to redefine cleanliness as a moment of personal connection with nature.

A closer look at Immerse

'Immerse' liquid essential oil soap by Waphyto not only cleanses but transforms the simple act of hand washing into a soothing, sensory experience. Formulated using time-honored techniques and the purest ingredients, this product is a testament to the beauty and power of nature.

100% natural essential oils

'Immerse' is infused with a blend of nine natural essential oils including cedarwood, cypress, and citrus notes, offering a calming, woody fragrance topped with a refreshing zest.

Moisturizing Japanese herbs

Utilizing five traditional Japanese herbs, 'Immerse' provides exceptional moisturizing benefits, leaving hands feeling soft and nourished without any dryness.

Plant-based ingredients

Formulated with plant-based cleansing agents and oils, it effectively cleanses hands without stripping natural oils, ensuring a gentle yet thorough clean.

Unisex, modern design

The sleek, modern bottle design is unisex, making it a perfect addition to any home décor. Its aesthetic appeal also makes 'Immerse' an ideal gift for anyone looking to add elegance to their hygiene regime.

'Immerse' by Waphyto is more than just an essential oil hand wash—it's an invitation to experience daily moments of peace and personal revival, all while supporting skin health and environmental responsibility.

About Waphyto

Waphyto is at the forefront of integrating the art of traditional herbalism with modern cosmetic science. Founded by the award-winning phytotherapist, Atsuko Morita, Waphyto creates products that reflect the essence of Japanese 'wa' culture, which translates to harmony in English.

Its range extends from skincare to body and hair care, all formulated with almost exclusively natural ingredients using cutting-edge technology. Committed to clean beauty and sustainability, Waphyto ensures that every product not only nurtures your body but also adheres to the highest ethical and environmental standards.

Visit waphyto.com to explore 'Immerse' and its full range of natural wellness products. Connect with the brand on Instagram @waphyto for the latest updates and exclusive insights into how it blends tradition with technology to care for your well-being.

