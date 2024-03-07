Developing technologies promise to transform the legal space, strengthening ECA and allowing more organizations to utilize in-house eDiscovery. But these technologies also introduce new challenges, further complicated by disparate data types and complex privacy regulations. Post this

Additionally, the author predicts the increasing dominance of cloud-based eDiscovery tools, as well as the drive toward consensus around the handling of non-traditional data types. Finally, he forecasts advancements in early case assessment (ECA).

"Developing technologies promise to transform the legal space, strengthening ECA and allowing more organizations to utilize in-house eDiscovery. But these technologies also introduce new challenges, further complicated by disparate data types and complex privacy regulations," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Elevate eDiscovery in 2024 with Next-gen Solutions for Persistent Problems."

AI Plays Both Sides

"On the one hand, AI-powered eDiscovery solutions will see more widespread adoption. By automating tasks such as data identification and classification, deduplication, redaction, review, and analysis, they save time and money. And by enabling newer capabilities such as sentiment analysis, entity extraction, and topic modeling, they take a step into the future."

Privacy Regulations Require Increased Vigilance

"When GDPR came into effect in 2018, it sparked a host of privacy regulations globally and across the United States. And every year we see more complex and stringent restrictions on how organizations collect, process, store and transfer personal data."

Dominance of Cloud-based Solutions Continues

"Cloud-based and SaaS eDiscovery solutions will gain more of a market share in 2024, as they provide increased accessibility, flexibility, and scalability. By design, cloud-based solutions handle vast amounts of data more efficiently. They also facilitate seamless collaboration among legal teams and external stakeholders across various locations and devices."

Short Messages Pose Unique Challenges

"While potentially critical to a case, however, these non-traditional types of data introduce new challenges. For instance, a conversation may begin in meeting minutes and continue through texts and Teams chats. Locating, collecting, and reviewing this information requires innovative solutions. Hopefully, 2024 will see more consensus on how to handle these types of evidence."

Level Up with Strategic Partnership

The challenges and opportunities legal teams will encounter in 2024 require significant expertise and careful strategy. Proactive organizations should consider augmenting in-house skills by partnering with eDiscovery technology experts.

