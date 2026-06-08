Elevate Holistic Dental Opens in Charlotte, NC, Bringing a Fresh Approach to Whole-Body Focused Dental Care. Post this

Elevate Holistic Dentistry was built on this foundation, operating on the belief that a healthy mouth is inseparable from a healthy body. Every decision made in the practice, from the materials used to the treatments recommended, reflects that philosophy. By avoiding harmful materials like mercury, the practice reduces patient exposure to potentially toxic substances, and takes that commitment further by prioritizing biocompatible ceramics and zirconia implants, avoiding fluoride, and offering specialized services including safe amalgam removal, ozone therapy, PRF grafting, and biocompatibility testing.

Everything at Elevate is also shaped by its core values of Respect, Integrity, Trust, and Excellence, known together as Elevate RITE. In a healthcare landscape where patients often feel rushed or overlooked, this practice takes the time to truly understand each person's unique health history and goals, building a care plan around the whole individual, not just the presenting problem.

Dr. Kempter brings 12 years of clinical experience to this new venture, along with a track record that includes more than 650 dental implants placed. The practice is equipped with advanced technology including CEREC same-day restorations and CBCT imaging for precise, minimally invasive treatment planning.

When a patient walks out of Elevate feeling better, that energy does not stay in our practice. It goes home. It shows up at work. It ripples through families, friendships, and neighborhoods. Healthier people are more present, more engaged, and more connected to the world around them. That is the vision at the heart of Elevate Holistic Dental. Not just better teeth, but better lives. Not just better lives, but a stronger, more vibrant Charlotte community.

For patients who have long sought a dental provider that honors the connection between oral health and overall wellness, Elevate Holistic Dental represents exactly that opportunity. This is more than a new practice. It is a fresh start and a bold commitment to embrace the community with a nurturing, patient first focus.

Elevate Holistic Dental is now welcoming new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit ElevateHolisticDental.com or call 704-260-4206.

Media Contact

Eric Kempter, DDS, Elevate Holistic Dental, 1 704-260-4206, [email protected], https://contact.elevateholisticdental.com/location-v

SOURCE Elevate Holistic Dental