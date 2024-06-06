Elevate K-12 Achieves WASC Accreditation, Advancing Educational Equity and Quality in California

The live-streaming instructional services company is helping thousands of students by providing easy access to qualified teachers.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of high-quality, synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms, proudly announces its official accreditation by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). This esteemed recognition further validates the integrity of Elevate K-12's programs and underscores its commitment to quality teaching and learning to any classroom, particularly in areas lacking access to local, qualified teachers.

"Receiving WASC accreditation is a testament to our rigorous academic standards and our dedication to providing top-tier education," said Shaily Baranwal, CEO and Founder at Elevate K-12. To receive accreditation, Elevate K-12's teaching practices, grading systems and training of educators were evaluated to verify that Elevate K-12 not only meets but exceeds expectations for what is beneficial for students.

WASC accreditation assures a community that the educational organization's goals are appropriate and being accomplished through a viable education program. It also provides a certification to the public that Elevate K-12's is a trustworthy institution of learning and well-being that is committed to continuous improvement.

The WASC accreditation marks a crucial step in solidifying Elevate K-12's position within California's educational framework. It also supports Elevate K-12's larger mission to provide all students, regardless of geographical or socioeconomic barriers, with access to quality education.

Elevate K-12 has also received A-G approval, validating that Elevate K-12 adheres to the minimum requirements set by the University of California and California State University to provide high school students with the necessary preparatory courses for college readiness. Schools that may not have the resources or teams to achieve this independently can partner with Elevate K-12 to meet this requirement.

Amid the challenges of recognition for virtual classes in legal frameworks, Elevate K-12 has showcased how innovative, digital instruction can achieve the same quality outcomes as in-person education.

"We are one of the few organizations in this category accredited by WASC," Baranwal said. "This accreditation reinforces that our LIVE teaching model can achieve the same excellent results as a traditional classroom."

Elevate K-12 is also proud to announce it is a Candidate for Accreditation with Cognia, aiming for national recognition to expand its services across all U.S. states.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings remarkable LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms across the United States. Hundreds of schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to provide effective and engaging instruction to their students despite growing challenges with teacher vacancies. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curricula. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Elevate K-12