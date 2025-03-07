Elevate K-12 announces the Dr. A.K. Perera as the Inaugural ElevateHER 2025 Award Winner

Elevate K-12 awards inaugural 2025 recipient of the ElevateHER Award.

NEW ORLEANS, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12 is proud to honor Dr. A. K. Perera, Superintendent of the Lancaster Independent School District in Texas and founder of Sister Supes, a network for women leaders in K-12 education, as the inaugural 2025 recipient of the ElevateHER Award. This distinguished honor recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding dedication to advancing women in leadership and fostering initiatives that elevate female leaders within the K-12 education sector.

"We are proud to honor Dr. Perera for her unwavering dedication and significant contributions to empowering women in K-12 education. Sister Supes is a fantastic organization supporting women leaders in education and we are thrilled to launch this award to honor the great work done by superintendents who lead the everyday challenges with grace and power," said Shaily Baranwal, Founder of Elevate K-12.

Dr. Perera has spent more than 30 years advocating for women in education, leading mentorship programs, and championing initiatives that inspire female educators to step into leadership roles. What began as informal group chats has grown into a series of intentional meetings and connections, where women's voices are heard, valued, and amplified. She continues to nurture this space, fostering a supportive community that empowers and uplifts female leaders.

"Empowering women in education is not just a passion for me; it's a vital necessity," said Dr. Perera. "I believe that when women lead, communities thrive. I am honored to receive the inaugural Sister Supes ElevateHER Award and continue my work uplifting women in education. Our country and our profession need this."

Echoing Dr. Perera's sentiments, Niquelle Cotton, Director of Operations for Sister Supes, highlighted the broader impact of her efforts.

"Dr. Perera's work not only elevates women leaders but also sets a powerful example for the pipeline of future generations of women leadership," she said. "It is an honor to see the work in action."

The Sister Supes ElevateHER Initiative is committed to advancing gender equity in education by recognizing and celebrating the achievements of those who contribute to this vital mission. The 2025 ElevateHER Award will be presented to Dr. Perera at the upcoming Sister Supes gathering during the AASA/NCE Annual Conference on March 6, 2025, in New Orleans. The AASA/NCE conference and SisterSupes gathering will unite educators, leaders, and advocates to discuss strategies for promoting excellence in education.

The Sister Supes Initiative is dedicated to promoting gender equity in education by empowering women leaders and providing resources for their professional and personal growth trajectories. Sister Supes aims to create a supportive network for women leaders in K12 education through awards, scholarships, mentorship programs, and community engagement.

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based teaching company that brings high-quality LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by state-certified, qualified teachers. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

