Elevate K-12 Expands in Colorado As It Bring Its High-Quality LIVE teaching to More Schools around the United States

The synchronous LIVE teaching company is growing its presence as it works towards improving educational outcomes for students across the country

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of high-quality synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms in the United States, is expanding its presence in Colorado with new partner schools, including those in the Custer County School District, Cheyenne Wells School District and the KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy. The expansion brings the innovative company to a total of more than 750 schools served across the United States over the past 3 years.

"We are so excited to expand our presence in Colorado," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "Through forming partnerships with districts nationwide, we are making strides toward our mission of ensuring that every classroom in America has access to a skilled and inspiring teacher. Our live, synchronized, and efficient teaching model addresses the pressing challenges schools encounter by offering access to educators who would otherwise be unavailable to those districts."

The expansion in Colorado will support Elevate K-12 in its mission to solve the ongoing teacher shortage crisis by bringing its LIVE teaching to more schools and districts that lack teachers in critical content in key educational areas, including core academic classes, relevant electives such as Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Personal Finance, as well as Special Education.

For several years, schools across the country have been struggling to fill vacant positions and shrink class sizes that have grown significantly as a result of the teacher shortage. Further, a survey conducted by the National Education Association revealed that 55% of teachers say they now plan to exit the profession earlier than they planned on at the beginning of their careers. Elevate K-12's seamless LIVE instruction helps provide schools with great teachers as they contend with these challenges.

"We are offering teachers the ability to teach on their terms - allowing them the flexibility to own their schedules and teach from anywhere, which will keep them in the profession longer and drive more talent to the profession," said Baranwal. "We are eager to see the positive impact that Elevate K-12 will have on Colorado."

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

