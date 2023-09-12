Elevate K-12 Expands in Georgia As It Bring Its High-Quality LIVE teaching to More Schools around the United States

The synchronous LIVE teaching company is growing its presence as it works towards improving educational outcomes for students across the country

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of high-quality synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms in the United States, is expanding its presence in Georgia with new partner schools, including Randolph Clay High School, Upson-Lee High School, and larger partnerships with existing schools like Douglas County High School, H.A.V.E.N. Academy and Turner Middle School. The expansion brings the innovative company to a total of more than 750 schools served across the United States over the past 3 years.

"Helping districts across Georgia provide students with high quality learning is very exciting for us," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "Through our partnerships with school districts nationwide, we are making strides towards our mission of ensuring that every classroom in America has access to a qualified and engaging teacher. Our real-time, synchronized, and highly effective teaching model addresses the urgent challenges that schools are grappling with today, bridging the gap to connect schools with teachers who may otherwise be unavailable to them."

The expansion in Georgia will support Elevate K-12 in its mission to solve the ongoing teacher-shortage crisis by bringing its LIVE teaching to more schools and districts that lack teachers in critical content in key educational areas, including core academic classes, relevant electives such as Computer Science, Cybersecurity, and Personal Finance, as well as Special Education.

For several years, schools across the country have been struggling to fill vacant positions and shrink class sizes that have grown significantly as a result of the teacher shortage. Further, a survey conducted by the National Education Association revealed that 55% of teachers say they now plan to exit the profession earlier than they originally planned. Elevate K-12's seamless LIVE instruction enables schools to provide their students with great teachers and engaging content as they contend with these challenges.

"We are offering teachers the ability to teach on their terms - allowing flexibility to own their schedules and teach from anywhere, which will keep them in the profession longer and drive more talent to the profession," said Baranwal. "We are eager to see the continued positive impact that Elevate K-12 has on school districts across Georgia."

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide.

