Elevate K-12 Expands in Texas As It Bring Its High-Quality LIVE teaching to More Schools around the United States

The synchronous LIVE teaching company is growing its presence as it works towards improving educational outcomes for students across the country

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of high-quality synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms in the United States, is expanding its presence in Texas with newly partnered schools, including those in Aubrey and Cuero ISDs, joining dozens of other schools across the state, such as in the Aldine, Duncanville and Rocksprings ISDs. The expansion brings the innovative company to a total of more than 750 schools served across the United States over the past 3 years.

"We couldn't be happier to be expanding Elevate K-12 in Texas," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "By partnering with districts around the country, we are achieving our goal of ensuring no classroom in America is without a qualified and engaging teacher. Our live, synchronous and effective teaching model solves critical problems facing schools today by providing access to teachers who would not otherwise be accessible to that school."

The expansion in Texas will support Elevate K-12 in its mission to solve the ongoing teacher-shortage crisis by bringing its LIVE teaching to more schools and districts that lack teachers in critical content in key educational areas, including core academic classes as well as relevant electives such as Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Personal Finance, and more.

For several years, schools across the country have been struggling to fill vacant positions and shrink class sizes that have grown significantly as a result of the teacher shortage. Further, a survey conducted by the National Education Association revealed that 55% of teachers say they now plan to exit the profession earlier than they planned on at the beginning of their careers. Elevate K-12's seamless LIVE instruction helps provide schools with great teachers as they contend with these challenges.

"We are offering teachers the ability to teach on their terms - allowing them the flexibility to own their schedules and teach from anywhere, which will keep them in the profession longer and drive more talent to the profession," said Baranwal. "We are eager to see the positive impact that Elevate K-12 will have on Texas."

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

[email protected]

