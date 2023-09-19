Elevate K-12 Expands in Wisconsin As It Bring Its High-Quality LIVE teaching to More Schools around the United States

The synchronous LIVE teaching company is growing its presence as it works towards improving educational outcomes for students across the country

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of high-quality synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms in the United States, is expanding its presence in Wisconsin with new school partners for the 23-24 school year, including Osceola High School, Pardeeville High School and Wisconsin Dells High School, as well as expansion across the Milwaukee Public School district. The expansion brings the innovative company to a total of more than 750 schools served across the United States over the past 3 years.

"We are proud to offer so many students in Wisconsin access to high quality learning," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "By partnering with districts around the country, we are achieving our goal of ensuring no classroom in America is without a qualified and engaging teacher. Our LIVE teaching model ensures all districts have access to the highly vetted teachers."

The expansion in Wisconsin will support Elevate K-12 in its mission to solve the ongoing teacher-shortage crisis by bringing its LIVE teaching to more schools and districts that lack teachers in critical content in key educational areas, including core academic classes,relevant electives such as Computer Science, Cybersecurity and Personal Finance, as well as Special Education.

For several years, schools across the country have been struggling to fill vacant positions and shrink class sizes that have grown significantly as a result of the teacher shortage. Further, a survey conducted by the National Education Association revealed that 55% of teachers say they now plan to exit the profession earlier than they originally planned. Elevate K-12's seamless LIVE instruction enables schools to provide their students with great teachers and engaging content as they contend with these challenges.

"We are offering teachers the ability to teach on their terms - allowing them the flexibility to own their schedules and teach from anywhere, which will keep them in the profession longer and drive more talent to the profession," said Baranwal. "We are eager to see the positive impact that Elevate K-12 will have on Wisconsin."

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

