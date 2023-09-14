Elevate K-12 Expands Live Class Offering to Grades 3, 4 and 5 for School Year 2023-24

The synchronous LIVE teaching company expanded its offerings after noting a spike in elementary school teacher shortages.

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a successful 2022-23 school year with impressive expansion within the districts it serves, Elevate K-12, the leading provider of synchronous LIVE teaching for K–12 classrooms across the country, has announced a range of course offerings for new grade levels and educational needs.

"Elevate K-12 has launched LIVE teaching for third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms for the 2023-24 school year," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "We piloted these classes in the Dougherty County School System in Georgia during the 2022-23 school year. The success we saw in pilot classrooms, combined with the extreme increase in elementary teacher shortages, encouraged us to launch the programs across all states for the 2023-24 school year."

After hearing from its customers that the need for qualified educators for third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms was high, Elevate K-12 launched Math, English Language Arts, Science and Social Studies for grades three through five, available system-wide for the 2023-24 school year.

These additions create an even more robust menu of offerings, expanding Elevate K-12's offerings to more than 140 courses, including core subjects such as math, science and ELA, electives such as personal finance and cybersecurity, as well as Special Education

As it grows, Elevate K-12 continues to offer high-quality, well-rounded education to students, irrespective of zip code. By incorporating core subjects such as math and ELA and supplemental topics like Spanish and French Enrichment for lower-grades students, the brand is further driving student comprehension, growth and long-term outcomes.

With thousands of certified teachers who have over 1,500 unique certifications, Elevate K-12 is leveraging its technology and curriculum to bring its LIVE teaching to more schools and districts that lack teachers in crucial content areas.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

