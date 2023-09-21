Elevate K-12 Launches Elevate Homeroom, Self-Service Teacher Portal

The new portal enhances the Teacher experience at Elevate by enabling educators working with the LIVE teaching company to find the best fit classes that match their schedules and preferences.

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of LIVE synchronous K-12 education, has launched Elevate Homeroom, a teacher self-service portal that streamlines the process of helping teachers find and match with classes needing a qualified, certified teacher across the United States. With teachers providing LIVE synchronous education to students across 33 states, Elevate K-12 is on a mission to provide a better teaching and learning experience for educators and students nationwide.

"A key objective of Elevate K-12 is to provide a better teaching experience for our teachers," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "In addition to the flexibility our teachers experience with the LIVE synchronous teaching platform, we have worked diligently to remove other hurdles associated with finding and managing teaching opportunities. Elevate Homeroom is a one-stop-shop to further enhance our teachers' experiences."

Elevate Homeroom better enables the company to deploy its teacher pool and ensure the teachers are working in classes that meet their desired schedules, subjects and grades, improving both the experience of Elevate K-12's teachers and the districts, schools and students it serves.

The program will automatically provide teachers with opportunities fit for them based on the certifications and desired schedules they have uploaded, creating a simple course selection process.

Teachers are enjoying the new Homeroom experience - "I am loving the new Homeroom" said Sara R, a current Elevate K-12 teacher. "Love this! Thank you so much!!" said Elizabeth N. Homeroom is the latest in a line of improvements Elevate K-12 is continually making in the teacher experience, to the benefit of the teachers and the schools and students that they service.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based teaching company that brings high-quality LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by state-certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Elevate K-12