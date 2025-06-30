Elevate K-12 Launches Expanded LIVE Teaching Offerings for Special Education and ELL Students

"For too long, students with disabilities and multilingual learners have been left behind—not because of a lack of potential, but because of a lack of access," said Kim Kays, vice president of academic solutions for Elevate K-12. Post this

"For too long, students with disabilities and multilingual learners have been left behind—not because of a lack of potential, but because of a lack of access," said Kim Kays, vice president of academic solutions for Elevate K-12. "With Specially Designed Instruction and ELL LIVE, we're ensuring these students receive the specialized, high-quality instruction they deserve, delivered by certified teachers who understand their unique needs."

ELL LIVE provides synchronous instruction in core academic subjects from ESL-certified teachers. Built on the sheltered instruction model, the program makes core content accessible to multilingual learners through adapted content, language scaffolds, bilingual glossaries, and real-time support to enhance comprehension, engagement, and academic outcomes. It helps districts comply with federal mandates while also supporting inclusive, culturally responsive teaching practices.

Special Education LIVE connects districts with certified special education teachers to support students with mild to moderate disabilities in Resource Rooms, Self-Contained core classes, and Specially Designed Instruction. Whether filling staffing gaps or expanding offerings, Special Education LIVE ensures students with IEPs receive the specialized instruction they are legally entitled to. Each program is personalized to meet diverse learner profiles.

In fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Department of Education awarded $15.5 billion in grants to support special education programs for students with disabilities at the elementary and secondary levels, but many districts struggled to find qualified educators. "We looked hard for Special Ed teachers, but just couldn't find them," said Michael Harris, senior director of talent management at Milwaukee Public Schools. "Finally, we piloted the Elevate K-12 Special Ed classroom, and the results were phenomenal. We honestly couldn't believe how well it worked."

To learn more about Elevate K-12's Diverse Learning solutions, Special Education LIVE, and ELL LIVE, visit ElevateK12.com.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based teaching company that brings high-quality LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by state-certified, qualified teachers using the district's own curricula. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit ElevateK12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Leah Carroll, PRP, a Hawke Media Company, 1 310.451.7295, [email protected], prp.group

SOURCE Elevate K-12