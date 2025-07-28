Elevate K-12 Launches First-Ever Virtual Teaching Advisory Council

Virtual teaching is no longer an emergency solution; it's a vital pathway to keep quality educators in front of students Post this

They are:

Dr. Cassandra Barker , deputy superintendent, Lancaster (TX) ISD;

, deputy superintendent, Lancaster (TX) ISD; Keith Burton , superintendent, Caddo Parish (LA) Public Schools;

, superintendent, Caddo Parish (LA) Public Schools; Kenneth Dyer , superintendent, Dougherty County (GA) School System;

, superintendent, Dougherty County (GA) School System; Marcia Herrera , chief human resources officer, Aldine (TX) ISD;

, chief human resources officer, Aldine (TX) ISD; Dr. David Lawrence , superintendent, Dayton (OH) Public Schools;

, superintendent, Dayton (OH) Public Schools; Piyush Lumba , chief executive officer, Elevate K-12;

, chief executive officer, Elevate K-12; Dr. Trent North , superintendent, Douglas County (GA) School System;

, superintendent, (GA) School System; Dr. A. Katrise Perera , superintendent, Lancaster (TX) ISD;

, superintendent, Lancaster (TX) ISD; Akisha Shehee , chief academic Officer, Dayton (OH) Public Schools; and

, chief academic Officer, Dayton (OH) Public Schools; and Dr. Tony Smith , deputy superintendent, Denver (CO) Public Schools.

The objectives of the council are to collect best practices and strategies to drive broader adoption of virtual teaching, including policy initiatives, change management within K12, and operational investments required to make virtual teaching successful inside of schools. Members of the Advisory Council will serve as advisors, researchers, and speakers. Their combined expertise positions the council to assess and shape the future of virtual instruction and hybrid learning environments nationwide.

"Virtual teaching is no longer an emergency solution; it's a vital pathway to keep quality educators in front of students," said Dr. David Lawrence, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools and founding Advisory Council member. "This council gives us the platform to refine and promote models that work."

The council's work will focus on promoting efficacy and sharing best practices in virtual instruction. Members will represent the group at high-profile conferences, publish thought leadership pieces, and collaborate on research that helps districts better integrate virtual teaching into their strategies. This collective effort aims to elevate the perception and implementation of online learning, ensuring all students have access to experienced, certified teachers regardless of location.

"We're proud to bring together such a strong group of academic leaders across US K-12," said Piyush Lumba, CEO of Elevate K-12. "By aligning their experiences and expertise, we can innovate faster and deliver stronger educational outcomes in the communities that need it most."

The Virtual Teaching Advisory Council will convene three times annually to evaluate and share best practices in virtual teaching. The council will support Elevate K-12's ongoing research and district partnerships by sharing insights and best practices to improve virtual instruction, particularly in high-need subjects such as STEM and special education.

To learn more, visit elevatek12.com.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based teaching company that brings high-quality LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by state-certified, qualified teachers using the district's own curricula. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit ElevateK12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Leah Carroll, PRP, a Hawke Media Company, 1 310.451.7295, [email protected], prp.group

SOURCE Elevate K-12