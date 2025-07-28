Elevate K-12 Launches First-Ever Virtual Teaching Advisory Council

To address the shortage of certified teachers, education leaders unite to promote efficacy and share best practices in virtual instruction
CHICAGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As reported in the most recent national data, over 411,000 teaching positions across the U.S. remain unfilled or are staffed by educators without full certification. That's 1 in 8 classrooms where students may not receive the instruction they deserve—a challenge that Elevate K-12 aims to address through the launch of its Virtual Teaching Advisory Council, a first-of-its-kind group of education leaders working to advance best practices in virtual teaching as a viable solution to the vacancy crisis.
Elevate K12 has partnered with thought leaders to explore innovative educational models that use virtual teaching to address the certified teacher shortage. The Virtual Teaching Advisory Council brings together a diverse group of 10 inaugural members—senior academic experts and leaders with decades of collective experience in education.
They are:
- Dr. Cassandra Barker, deputy superintendent, Lancaster (TX) ISD;
- Keith Burton, superintendent, Caddo Parish (LA) Public Schools;
- Kenneth Dyer, superintendent, Dougherty County (GA) School System;
- Marcia Herrera, chief human resources officer, Aldine (TX) ISD;
- Dr. David Lawrence, superintendent, Dayton (OH) Public Schools;
- Piyush Lumba, chief executive officer, Elevate K-12;
- Dr. Trent North, superintendent, Douglas County (GA) School System;
- Dr. A. Katrise Perera, superintendent, Lancaster (TX) ISD;
- Akisha Shehee, chief academic Officer, Dayton (OH) Public Schools; and
- Dr. Tony Smith, deputy superintendent, Denver (CO) Public Schools.
The objectives of the council are to collect best practices and strategies to drive broader adoption of virtual teaching, including policy initiatives, change management within K12, and operational investments required to make virtual teaching successful inside of schools. Members of the Advisory Council will serve as advisors, researchers, and speakers. Their combined expertise positions the council to assess and shape the future of virtual instruction and hybrid learning environments nationwide.
"Virtual teaching is no longer an emergency solution; it's a vital pathway to keep quality educators in front of students," said Dr. David Lawrence, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools and founding Advisory Council member. "This council gives us the platform to refine and promote models that work."
The council's work will focus on promoting efficacy and sharing best practices in virtual instruction. Members will represent the group at high-profile conferences, publish thought leadership pieces, and collaborate on research that helps districts better integrate virtual teaching into their strategies. This collective effort aims to elevate the perception and implementation of online learning, ensuring all students have access to experienced, certified teachers regardless of location.
"We're proud to bring together such a strong group of academic leaders across US K-12," said Piyush Lumba, CEO of Elevate K-12. "By aligning their experiences and expertise, we can innovate faster and deliver stronger educational outcomes in the communities that need it most."
The Virtual Teaching Advisory Council will convene three times annually to evaluate and share best practices in virtual teaching. The council will support Elevate K-12's ongoing research and district partnerships by sharing insights and best practices to improve virtual instruction, particularly in high-need subjects such as STEM and special education.
