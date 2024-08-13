Elevate K-12 Launches Game-Changing Online Portal, Making It Easier Than Ever For Districts To Select, Manage, and Track LIVE Teachers & Classes

The LIVE teaching company's innovative portal enhances transparency, control, and insights for district and school leaders, making it easier to ensure every class is taught by state-certified, qualified teachers.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leader in delivering remarkable LIVE teaching by state-certified, qualified teachers, announced the launch of a new online portal that empowers district and school leaders to select, manage and track Elevate K-12 LIVE classes and state-certified teachers throughout the school year.

"Our new online portal reflects our commitment to providing school districts greater transparency and autonomy in managing their LIVE classes and teachers," said Shaily Baranwal, CEO of Elevate K-12. "Now it is easier than ever for district and school leaders to use LIVE teaching to diminish the burden of teacher vacancies and ensure every class is taught by a state-certified, qualified teacher."

Elevate K-12's new online portal provides district leaders with the tools they need to make informed decisions about staffing teachers, respond to changing needs within their schools and track their Elevate K-12 LIVE classes. This one-stop tool enables district leaders to:

Select LIVE classes and state-certified LIVE teachers. Discover LIVE classes recommended for their schools.

Fill teaching vacancies with the state-certified LIVE teachers.

Choose available LIVE classes to meet their schools' needs. Manage LIVE classes throughout the year. Update or add LIVE classes as the needs of their schools change.

Receive LIVE class requests directly from school leaders. Track performance and outcomes of LIVE classes. Track Elevate K-12 contract allocation across LIVE classes and schools.

View analytics across LIVE classes including student participation, engagement and outcomes.

School districts are already enjoying the benefits of this new portal. "As a district leader, you're managing so many different programs and initiatives daily," said Jill Addison, Chief Human Resources Officer at Dougherty County School System in Albany, GA. "Elevate's portal brings everything together in one place - budget tracking, our LIVE classes, and requests from school leaders. Being able to see everything and collaborate so easily in one place is a real game-changer for us."

The portal puts new power in district and school leaders' hands when utilizing LIVE teaching, including increased visibility and control over Elevate K-12 classes, contract allocation, teacher assignments and understanding class performance. Based on initial feedback, those using the portal have shown satisfaction with the improved budget transparency, better connections with school leaders and the availability of extensive classroom data.

"We listened closely to the needs of our partners and designed this portal to address their most pressing challenges," Baranwal said. "To our knowledge, Elevate is the first to offer these lifecycle management capabilities end-to-end. Our goal is to provide a seamless, efficient experience that enhances the overall effectiveness of our LIVE teaching model."

Elevate K-12's portal is live with select K-12 school districts and will become available to all districts in the coming weeks.

