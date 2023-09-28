Elevate K-12 Launches Grades 3-12 Special Education Resource Rooms to solve for growing Special Ed teacher shortages

The LIVE teaching company offers Special Education resource rooms for small to mid-sized groups of students, integrating with Districts' Existing Special Ed Ecosystems

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of LIVE teaching to students in classrooms across the nation, announced the launch of its new Special Education Resource Rooms. The resource rooms are currently available for elementary Math and middle and high school Math and English. After piloting the resource room format in three districts across three states, Elevate K-12 is confident the offering will play a meaningful role in solving many of the scale challenges districts face when working to develop in-house Special Education ecosystems.

"After an incredibly successful 2022-23 school year, we are excited to launch additional courses and services to address increasing demand across the education landscape," said Shaily Baranwal, Elevate K-12's Founder and CEO. "Many districts struggle to scale Special Education programs, and our ability to bypass zip codes to deliver much-needed support is a valuable step forward in building strong special education ecosystems in local school districts."

Elevate K-12's Special Education resource rooms are built into the existing special education ecosystems in a way that supports the systems' growth rather than introducing an entirely new system to the school.

The Special Education resource rooms support students with disabilities by providing universal accessibility to grade-level content through embedded scaffolds to support student success academically and behaviorally in a small group setting by a certified Special Education teacher. Similar to Elevate K-12's other LIVE teaching offerings, resource rooms provide high quality, adapted instruction, synchronously, using a student-focused platform.The resource rooms provide a LIVE, trained Special Education teacher who will adapt instruction in the moment, reteach based on feedback, build positive relationships, and ensure students are actively engaged.

"It is a privilege to get to work alongside these students in their academic and behavioral journey," said Alicia Ingram, an Elevate K-12 LIVE math teacher with 22 years of Special Education teaching experience.

The Special Education resource room programs follow the same scope and sequence that students experience in their tier 1 classrooms. Customizable content ensures that concepts are reinforced at the same time, supporting an increase in engagement, confidence, and attainment in their general education classroom.

By leveraging a certified Special Education teacher, the Special Education resource rooms allow schools to proactively comply with the instructional minutes outlined in each student's IEP. The resource rooms also help schools lessen the caseloads of their on-the-ground Special Education teachers and case managers, creating more time to focus on 1-1 support, inclusion, small group intervention, progress monitoring, support services, and other managerial duties.

Currently, Elevate K-12 offers Special Education resource rooms for small to mid-sized groups in the following subjects:

Elementary School

Math (Grades 3, 4 and 5)

Middle School

Math (Grades 6, 7 and 8)

Pre-Algebra

Algebra I

English Language Arts (Grades 6, 7 and 8)

High School

Pre Algebra

Algebra I

Algebra II

Geometry

English Language Arts (Grades 9 and 10)

American Literature (Grade 11)

World Literature (Grade 12)

With thousands of certified teachers who have 1,500 unique certifications, Elevate K-12 is bringing high-quality, well-rounded education to students across the United States, irrespective of zip code. In the 2023-24 school year, Elevate K-12's teachers will provide Special Education support to students in addition to general education instruction spanning multiple core and enrichment subjects.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed teaching to K-12 classrooms. Thousands of schools across hundreds of districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Elevate K-12