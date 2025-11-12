Elevate K-12 Launches Teacher Selection Tool, Empowering Districts to Choose Their Own Virtual Teachers

"At a time when more than 400,000 classrooms nationwide lack a fully certified teacher, giving principals agency in the selection process of the teachers teaching in their school is critical," said Lauren Holliday, SVP of Product & Technology at Elevate K-12. Post this

"At a time when more than 400,000 classrooms nationwide lack a fully certified teacher, giving principals agency in the selection process of the teachers teaching in their school is critical," said Lauren Holliday, SVP of Product & Technology at Elevate K-12. "We are empowering principals and district leaders to make the best decisions for their schools and students by giving them insight into teachers' experience, teaching style, and fit. Trust is one of the most important factors in the education ecosystem, and this tool helps build it from the start."

Through the Elevate K-12 School & District Portal, leaders can now:

Browse Teacher Profiles: Review credentials, teaching experience, and—coming soon—sample lesson videos

Engage in Mutual Matching: Express preferences while teachers opt-in, ensuring strong mutual alignment

Conduct Interviews: Request conversations with preferred candidates before final selection

Retain Familiar Teachers: Returning districts may request previously assigned teachers to ensure continuity

Access Seamless Integration: Use the tool directly within the existing Elevate K-12 portal for efficiency and ease

The Teacher Selection Tool represents Elevate K-12's broader commitment to reimagining the teaching workforce amid ongoing shortages. By combining flexibility, personalization, and choice with its live-streaming instruction model, Elevate K-12 ensures that every student—no matter their zip code—has access to the high-quality educators they deserve.

For more information about the Teacher Selection Tool, visit the website.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based education company that partners with districts nationwide to deliver consistent, high-quality instruction through LIVE virtual teaching. Our certified teachers provide engaging, standards-aligned instruction across core subjects, special education, ELL, enrichment, and supplemental programs expanding instructional capacity without adding staff or compromising quality. With flexible, tech-enabled solutions built for K-12, Elevate ensures every student receives the instruction they need to succeed and every district can sustain innovation over time. For more information, visit ElevateK12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Leah Carroll, PRP, a Hawke Media Company, 1 310.451.7295, [email protected], prp.group

SOURCE Elevate K-12