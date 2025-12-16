Elevate K-12 Partners with Nearpod, MagicSchool, and Zoom

These relationships are about more than technology—they're about empowering teachers to focus more on what they do best: teach Post this

Nearpod: Every Elevate teacher now has access to Nearpod's interactive instructional delivery platform, allowing them to deliver engaging, high-impact learning experiences from any location. Teachers reported in Spring 2025 that higher engagement, reduced prep time, and stronger support for diverse learners.

MagicSchool: MagicSchool's AI-powered virtual teaching assistant streamlines lesson preparation, supports multilingual learners and students with IEPs, and simplifies communication while reducing administrative workload. Users reported efficiency gains, improved morale, and more time for direct student engagement.

Zoom: Elevate's live classrooms are now hosted on Zoom, giving teachers advanced tools including breakout rooms, polls, whiteboards, and stronger platform stability, with the goal of providing smooth, interactive virtual instruction and collaboration with school staff.

"These relationships are about more than technology—they're about empowering teachers to focus more on what they do best: teach," said Piyush Lumba, CEO of Elevate K-12. "By connecting educators with innovative tools and trusted partners, we're creating dynamic classrooms where every student can stay engaged, make progress, and thrive."

This initiative is part of Elevate K-12's broader vision to transform access to excellent teaching through innovative partnerships, ensuring every school, regardless of geography, can provide its students with a high-quality, equitable education.

Lumba concluded: "Together, these alliances expand Elevate K-12's ability to deliver engaging, high-quality instruction that strengthens teacher effectiveness, drives student success, and supports school districts in addressing systemic challenges in education."

To learn more about these partnerships, visit ElevateK12.com.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based education company that partners with districts nationwide to deliver consistent, high-quality instruction through LIVE virtual teaching. Our certified teachers provide engaging, standards-aligned instruction across core subjects, special education, ELL, enrichment, and supplemental programs expanding instructional capacity without adding staff or compromising quality. With flexible, tech-enabled solutions built for K-12, Elevate ensures every student receives the instruction they need to succeed and every district can sustain innovation over time. For more information, visit ElevateK12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

