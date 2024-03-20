Elevate K-12 Recognized as Top EdTech Company of 2024 on GSV 150 List

The high-quality live-instruction teaching brand has been recognized due to its revolutionary platform and transformational growth, making a difference in the lives of students across America.

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of remarkable, synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms, has been honored as one of the top EdTech companies of 2024, securing its place on the prestigious GSV 150 list. This recognition is a testament to Elevate K-12's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality live instruction and its positive impact on the educational landscape in the United States.

The GSV 150 list is an annual ranking that highlights the most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills. GSV selected the 2024 cohort from more than 2,000 global companies using their proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification and margin profile. These VC- and PE-backed companies represent those at the vanguard of educational technology, reaching an estimated 3 billion people and generating a combined revenue of approximately $23 billion.

"Being named to the GSV 150 list is a profound honor for us at Elevate K-12," said Shaily Baranwal, Founder and CEO of Elevate K-12. "This accolade not only validates our mission but also highlights the crucial role that innovative education solutions play in today's rapidly evolving world. Our platform was designed to ensure that every child in America has access to the quality education they deserve, especially in communities that struggle with teacher availability. This recognition fuels our passion to continue transforming lives through education, reaching more students, and making a tangible difference in their futures."

Elevate K-12's platform stands out for its revolutionary approach to addressing the teacher shortage crisis in America. By providing live, synchronous instruction delivered by qualified and fully certified teachers, Elevate K-12 ensures that any classroom can be filled with engaging and effective learning, even in areas where local teachers are not available. This approach has been instrumental in bridging the gap in educational equity, making quality education accessible to all students, regardless of their geographic location.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings remarkable LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms across the United States. Hundreds of schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to provide effective and engaging instruction to their students despite growing challenges with teacher vacancies. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curricula. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Elevate K-12