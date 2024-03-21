Elevate K-12 Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Startup Employers of 2024

The high-quality live-streaming instruction brand ranks high amongst competitive startups due to employer reputation, employee satisfaction and overall growth metrics.

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of remarkable, synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers of 2024. This prestigious accolade highlights the company's dedication to creating a positive work environment, its commitment to employee satisfaction, and its impressive growth metrics within the competitive startup landscape.

Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking is a comprehensive evaluation of the nation's most promising startups as employers. To be considered for this honor, companies must be U.S.-based, founded between 2014 and 2021, employ at least 50 individuals, and demonstrate a startup structure. Out of 20,000 companies evaluated, only 3,000 were selected for an in-depth analysis based on three key criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction and Growth. The analysis involved the collection and examination of over 7 million data points to identify the startups that offer the most innovative and stable opportunities for potential candidates.

"Being acknowledged by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers is a tremendous honor for us at Elevate K-12," said Shaily Baranwal, founder and CEO of Elevate K-12. "This recognition not only reflects our commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment, but also our dedication to bring remarkable teaching to any classroom in America, especially in communities that struggle with teacher availability. "

By connecting classrooms with certified, qualified teachers who offer engaging, synchronous LIVE instruction, Elevate K-12 ensures that students have access to engaging and effective learning, even in areas where local teachers are not available. This approach has been instrumental in bridging the gap in educational equity, making quality education accessible to all students regardless of their geographic location.

Elevate K-12's recognition by Forbes is a testament to its exceptional workplace culture, which prioritizes employee engagement, diversity, inclusivity and workplace flexibility. As the brand continues to grow and innovate in the field of education, it remains dedicated to providing its employees with a fulfilling and empowering work environment.

"Overall, The America's Best Startup Employers 2024 title reinforces Elevate K-12's reputation as a startup that is performing strongly at a national level," said Baranwal. "Our team's passion and innovation have been key to our success, and we aim to continue making a significant impact in the educational sector, ensuring that remarkable LIVE teaching reaches every corner of the country."

