Elevate K-12 Recognized by Time Magazine as One of the World's Top EdTech Companies in 2024

The prestigious publication honors Elevate K-12, the remarkable LIVE teaching company that delivers high quality education to children in classrooms across America, as one of the world's top EdTech innovators in 2024.

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of remarkable, synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms, has been honored as one of The World's Top EdTech Companies for 2024, securing its place on the prestigious Time magazine list, ranked 66th out of 250. This acknowledgment affirms Elevate K-12's steadfast dedication to providing high quality LIVE instruction and its beneficial influence on education in the United States.

The World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 list recognizes companies dedicated to the development and provision of educational technologies, products or services.

Over 7,000 companies were analyzed and the rankings were formulated through the examination of two key criteria:

Financial strength, which was determined by analyzing each company's revenue, funding data and company disclosures.

Industry impact, which was assessed based on the quality of each company's product or service portfolio, as well as the value of its intellectual property.

Each company was evaluated based on these criteria, resulting in individual scores that were then aggregated into an overall score. The top 250 companies with the highest scores demonstrating exceptional industry impact and robust financial performance were recognized.

"This recognition is an honor for us," said Shaily Baranwal, founder and CEO of Elevate K-12. "It reaffirms our mission to deliver remarkable LIVE teaching to any classroom across the United States, because that is what all children deserve."

Elevate K-12 is notable for its innovative solution to the teacher shortage crisis in the U.S. By offering live, synchronous instruction led by fully certified teachers, Elevate K-12 ensures that classrooms can receive engaging and effective learning experiences, even in regions where local educators are scarce. This approach has played a pivotal role in advancing educational equity, extending quality education to all students regardless of their geographic location.

Being recognized as one of The World's Top EdTech Companies for 2024 further solidifies Elevate K-12's esteemed position in the education sector.

"We took the bold step of tackling the complex problem of the national teacher shortage," Baranwal said. "We are building a new category of LIVE teaching to serve the needs of schools, districts and teachers – and we are just getting started."

This year, Elevate K-12 has also been recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Startup Employers of 2024 and as a Top EdTech Company of 2024 on the GSV 150 List.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings remarkable LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms across the United States. Hundreds of schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to provide effective and engaging instruction to their students despite growing challenges with teacher vacancies. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curricula. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

