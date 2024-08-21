Elevate K-12 Unveils Comprehensive District Integration: New Features Allow LIVE Teachers to Fully Integrate with District Curriculum, Assessments, and Gradebooks

This new launch makes LIVE teaching effortlessly integrated with district curriculum and systems enhancing consistency across in-person and live virtual teaching

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of LIVE teaching solutions for K-12 school districts, is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its offerings. In a major upgrade, Elevate K-12 has enabled its state-certified and highly qualified LIVE teachers to fully integrate with a district's preferred curriculum, assessments, and gradebooks.

This upgrade makes it easier than ever for districts across the U.S. to address teacher shortages and ensure equitable, high-quality education for all students.

This new feature underscores Elevate K-12's commitment to not only delivering exceptional teaching but also adapting to the unique needs of each district. By aligning with a district's existing educational frameworks, Elevate K-12 ensures that schools can seamlessly integrate LIVE teaching into their daily operations without requiring districts to adjust their established systems or processes.

"At Elevate K-12, our mission has always been to empower school districts with the tools they need to provide high-quality education, regardless of staffing challenges," said Shaily Baranwal, Founder and CEO of Elevate K-12. "With these additional integrations, we are taking another step towards achieving that goal by ensuring that our LIVE teachers can fit perfectly into any district's educational framework. Our approach is to enhance and support the district's existing structure rather than ask them to adapt to ours."

By enabling full integration with a district's preferred curriculum, assessments, and grading systems, Elevate K-12 is helping schools ensure that students receive a consistent and equitable education, whether they are in a traditional classroom setting or learning from a LIVE teacher. This approach not only addresses the challenge of staffing hard-to-fill positions but also ensures that the educational experience remains consistent across the board.

Trent North, Superintendent of Douglas County School System in Georgia, shared his positive experience with Elevate K-12's innovative approach: "Elevate K-12 has provided quality instruction from certified teachers across many subjects over the years. The ability to integrate their LIVE teaching with our preferred curriculum and assessment tools opens the possibility of using LIVE teaching for tested subjects without any disruptions to our students' education."

With this latest enhancement, Elevate K-12 reaffirms its commitment to partnering with school districts across the country to deliver top-tier education that meets the needs of every student.

"We offer districts a choice in which curriculum our LIVE teachers use," Baranwal added. "We still offer our researched-back content across more than 80 subjects from grades 3-12, but our teachers can easily teach to any curriculum the district prefers for increased equity across classes."

As districts continue to face challenges in staffing and resource allocation, Elevate K-12 stands ready to provide the support needed to maintain educational excellence.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based teaching company that brings remarkable LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms across the US. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher vacancy challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

