Elevate K-12 Welcomes Melissa McCabe as Chief Sales Officer

Seasoned Leader in Ed Tech has Joined Forces to Connect More Districts to LIVE Teaching Nationwide

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the leading provider of high-quality, synchronous LIVE teaching for K-12 classrooms, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Melissa McCabe as its new Chief Sales Officer. This strategic addition to the leadership team marks a significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing educational equity across the nation.

McCabe brings over two decades of expertise in solution selling and sales leadership to Elevate K-12, including roles as the VP of Higher Education with Anthology Inc, Senior VP of Sales with PowerSchool, as well as 17 years at IBM. Her extensive experience encompasses working with client-facing sales teams to solve significant challenges through innovative solutions in the education sector.

"I have spent my career dedicated to solution selling and ensuring that customers realize substantial value from their investments," McCabe said. "I love working in education technology, but most software solutions can't address the fundamental issue of finding qualified teachers. If you can't bring quality, remarkable, LIVE teaching to students — regardless of where the schools are based — then you have a population of kids that get left out. That is why Elevate K-12 spoke to me."

With live-streaming instruction and state-aligned curricula, Elevate K-12 is recognized for its unique ability to connect classrooms with top teaching talent, making it possible for every child to receive remarkable educational experiences despite local teacher shortages.

In her new role as Chief Sales Officer, McCabe is focused on aligning the company's innovative resources with the needs of new school districts nationwide. She leads a talented team of district partner managers, optimizing their efforts to maximize the reach and impact of Elevate K-12's services.

"It's not every day you get an opportunity to lead the client-facing side of an organization where the end result will undoubtedly be great for our children and our future," McCabe said. "I come from a family of educators and I am a mother myself of three children, so I deeply understand the value of quality education. It's really an honor to have an opportunity to work for a mission-driven organization that is so clear on our value proposition and so committed in all facets to ensure we achieve that mission of helping districts and schools."

Shaily Baranwal, founder and CEO of Elevate K-12, says she is equally thrilled to welcome McCabe onto the team. "Melissa's profound experience and passionate commitment to education make her the perfect leader to help us expand our reach and deepen our impact," she said. "We are confident that under her leadership, our sales team will thrive and bring our mission to even more districts."

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings remarkable LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms across the United States. Hundreds of schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to provide effective and engaging instruction to their students despite growing challenges with teacher vacancies. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curricula. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

