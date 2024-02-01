Elevate Quantum Adds Four New Members to Board of Directors

"With the guidance of our new Board of Directors, Elevate Quantum is well-equipped to strengthen Colorado's position as the premier quantum tech hub in America," said Corban Tillemann-Dick, Chair of Elevate Quantum's Board of Directors and Founder and CEO of Maybell Quantum Industries. Post this

A diverse mix of industry experts, and entrepreneurs across the Mountain West region, the new board members will help Elevate Quantum ensure that Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming remain the global epicenter for quantum by helping turn cutting edge research into world-changing companies, facilitating a vibrant startup and scale-up ecosystem, and building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The new Board members include:

Dan Caruso, Managing Director of Caruso Ventures. Dan Caruso is the Managing Director of Caruso Ventures, a family office that invests in high-impact, tech-enabled scaleups and features four quantum companies in its portfolio. Dan was the founding CEO / Chairman of Zayo Group, where investors enjoyed a $8.5B equity exit on a $1.0B investment. Dan was a co-founding executive of Level 3 and joined Metropolitan Fiber Systems (MFS) as it began to scale. All three exited for enterprise values > $10B. Dan also led the take private of ICG, which achieved a 25X return and led to the ideation of Zayo. Dan is an advocate for Colorado's entrepreneurial communities and serves on the boards of Endeavor Colorado and Colorado Thrives.

Wendy Lea, Co-Founder and Chair of Energize Colorado. Wendy Lea is a seasoned leader-practitioner with a proven entrepreneurial and ecosystem-building background. Wendy fosters public/private partnerships to improve economic conditions at local and national levels. In Colorado, Wendy serves on Governor Polis' Revenue Estimating Advisory Committee (GREAC) and leads TechHubNow! to showcase Colorado as a leader in advanced industries. She fosters a resilient and inclusive small business ecosystem as co-founder and Board Chair of Energize Colorado and a member of the Department of Commerce's National Council for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE).

Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Eve is currently the Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, dedicated to making the state a robust, sustainable economic power-house. She has a strong background in public policy and strategy, including serving over ten years on Capitol Hill, and as the Chief Policy Advisor and Legislative Counsel for Governor Jared Polis for his first term. In that Office, she oversaw the passage of Free Full Day Kindergarten, implementation of universal preschool, and historic investments in transportation and economic recovery programs. Eve serves on the Executive Board of the Colorado Workforce Development Council and the Business Experiential Commission.

Jesus Salazar, Co-Founder and CEO of Prosono. Jesus is the co-founder and CEO of Prosono, a social-impact engineering company that drives commercially viable high-return electrification and decarbonization initiatives in the built environment. He currently chairs the Colorado School of Mines and has served on the boards or advisory bodies of Rocky Mountain Public Media, Pinnacol Assurance, CareerWise USA, Denver's Museum of Nature and Science, and the DEMI Fund.

"With the guidance of our new Board of Directors, Elevate Quantum is well-equipped to strengthen Colorado's position as the premier quantum tech hub in America," said Corban Tillemann-Dick, Chair of Elevate Quantum's Board of Directors and Founder and CEO of Maybell Quantum Industries. "We're thrilled to welcome such accomplished individuals to our Board and are confident that their guidance will undoubtedly strengthen our organization's ability to add new quantum jobs and federal funding to our region."

The new additions join an impressive Board that already includes Corban Tillemann-Dick, Missy Diehl, Senior Director of Industry Engagement at University of Colorado - Boulder, Brooks Johnson, Co-Founder of TechHubNow!, Anthony Neal-Graves, Former Chief Innovation Officer, State of Colorado, Dr. Colleen Simpson, President of Front Range Community College, Dr. Marlou Slot, Quantum Lead, Womanium, and Zachary Yerushalmi, CEO and Regional Innovation Officer, Elevate Quantum.

About Elevate Quantum

Spanning Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming, over 75 of the region's most innovative companies have come together to form Elevate Quantum. Together, we're revolutionizing both Quantum Technologies and Quantum Information Science through cutting-edge research, inclusive workforce development, and innovative lab-to-market strategies. Elevate Quantum's mission is to unite Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming to secure the Mountain West's position as the global epicenter for Quantum development and enhance US economic and national security.

