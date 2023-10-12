Elevate Security Claims Top Honors at the Prestigious Innovate Cybersecurity Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona

Elevate Security voted on by 124 CISOs as the recipient for 'Most Innovative Technology' at Innovate Cybersecurity Summit.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Innovate Cybersecurity Summit proudly announces Elevate Security as the winner of its distinguished 'Most Innovative Technology' award for the second time in three years, voted on by all Innovate attendees. From October 1st to 3rd, the summit served as an exclusive gathering of the most elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders, where Elevate Security's solutions resonated strongly among top Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).

In its sixth iteration in Scottsdale, Arizona, the summit provided 124 elite CISOs with a platform for in-depth peer to peer discussions, captivating education sessions, and rigorous vetting of cutting-edge cyber technology. This year's 'Most Innovative Technology' award saw intense competition amongst 57 technology vendors. All finalists — Grip Security, ThreatLocker, and Elevate Security — showcased groundbreaking solutions that deeply impressed the attending CISOs.

Jean Shapiro, CISO at Achieve and a respected member of the Innovate Advisory Board, reflected, "Each year, the bar for innovation rises. The outstanding solutions presented by all our finalists, including Grip and ThreatLocker, exemplify the strides our industry is making. Elevate Security's triumph in such a challenging environment not only highlights their achievements but also accentuates the high caliber of all participating technologies."

Masha Sedova, President of Elevate Security, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We're deeply honored to receive this recognition once again at the Innovate Cybersecurity Summit. This award isn't just a testament to our technology but to our team's unwavering commitment to safeguarding businesses in an increasingly digital world. We are inspired by the innovations of our peers and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity."

Innovate Cybersecurity Summit remains resolute in its mission to spotlight leading pioneers in the everc-hanging cybersecurity industry, and this year's accolades for Elevate Security reaffirm that commitment.

Media Contact

Annie Nguyen, Innovate Cybersecurity, 1 805-806-8405, [email protected], https://innovatecybersecurity.com/

SOURCE Innovate Cybersecurity