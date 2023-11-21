Elevate the Holiday Spirit: Introducing Stadium's Exclusive Corporate Gifting Collection for the Season!

Stadium transforms corporate gifting with personalized, festive experiences for every business occasion. Post this

Get ready to gift with festive flair. Create a holiday-themed branded shop like Christmas with our dozens of ready-made templates. Get total control and customization by adding branded merch, editing your catalog, and more.

Recipients can redeem for items of their choice within your shop and choose from snacks, swag, and more. With no shop setup costs, your holiday shop will be the perfect one-stop shop for the holiday season.

Festive-themed boxes without the hassle

Our diverse selection of 2,000+ items means there's something for everyone. Elevate your holiday-themed gift further with branding and customizations, including a video message, a note, and more.

Get inspired by some of our holiday boxes:

Seasonal Selections - Snack for the season! Savor signature holiday flavors with this festive box.

Happy Holidays!- Get ready for the holidays with seasonal classics. This gift box includes hot cocoa, gingerbread cookies, peppermint bark, and other holiday bites.

New Year, New You - A new year means trying new snacks! Ring in 2024 with this refreshing assortment of sweet and savory treats.

Holiday gifting, fully optimized

With one account, you'll access all of our brands. Our platform ensures easy global gifting, no matter the scale or distance. With the added convenience of our pay-as-you-go model, you can spread holiday cheer with a personal touch that your clients and employees will appreciate.

Personalized swag kits for everyone

Send a box of curated swag for an easy and delightful gift. Choose from high-quality swag items, from tumblers to vests. We'll pack and ship to 170+ countries, so no recipient goes without killer swag.

Worldwide gifting, from snacks to swag

We believe distance shouldn't get in the way of gifting, which is why we make it easy to gift globally under one platform. Choose from our endless ways to gift, from sending snack boxes to creating branded shops.

Last-minute holiday gifting can be stressful, but Stadium is here to make holiday gifting seamless, scalable, and memorable. Enjoy the holidays with family, friends, and coworkers while we ensure that your clients and employees are delighted by your gifts. Explore the ease of holiday gifting with Stadium by booking a call.

