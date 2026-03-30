Elevate Wealth Advisory Announces Key Promotions and Expanded Leadership Roles

"These promotions represent more than new titles—they reflect the strength of our team and our shared commitment to serving our clients at the highest level," Deanne Rosso added. "We are proud to recognize these individuals and excited for what's ahead." Post this

"Brian's leadership has been instrumental in shaping how we operate and grow," said Deanne Rosso, President & CEO of Elevate Wealth Advisory. "His ability to lead with both strategy and heart has elevated our entire team, and this next step is a natural reflection of the impact he's made over the past three years."

Clarke Holt has been named Chief Compliance Officer, in addition to his role as a wealth adviser. Clarke recently led the firm through a comprehensive SEC audit, which Elevate passed with exceptional results. His deep knowledge, attention to detail, and steady leadership have positioned the firm for continued success in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

"Clarke brings a strong focus on diligence and integrity to our compliance program," said Deanne Rosso. "His leadership during our SEC audit gave our entire team confidence, and this new role recognizes both his knowledge and his commitment to doing things the right way."

Betsy Kenyon has been promoted to Director of Marketing, transitioning from her previous role as Marketing Coordinator. In this expanded position, Betsy will lead the strategic direction of Elevate's marketing initiatives, continuing to build the firm's brand and deepen its connection with clients and the community.

Preston Wilkie has been promoted to Service Team Manager, while continuing to serve as Associate Adviser. Preston has quickly become a trusted resource for both clients and team members, and in his new role, he will help lead the service team while continuing to grow in his advisory capacity.

"These promotions represent more than new titles—they reflect the strength of our team and our shared commitment to serving our clients at the highest level," Deanne Rosso added. "We are proud to recognize these individuals and excited for what's ahead."

About Elevate Wealth Advisory

Elevate Wealth Advisory is a comprehensive financial planning firm dedicated to helping clients align their financial lives with their goals. Through thoughtful planning, disciplined investment strategies, and a client-first approach, Elevate delivers advice in action for individuals and families at every stage of life. For more information, visit elevate-wealth.com.

Media Contact

Deanne Rosso, Elevate Wealth Advisory, 1 706-353-2728, [email protected], https://elevate-wealth.com

SOURCE Elevate Wealth Advisory