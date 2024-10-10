Elevate Work, Play Anywhere with the BenQ GR10 USB4 Mobile Docking Station

With the motto "Game Bigger, Game Better, Anywhere," BenQ users will enjoy the power, versatility and simplicity of this portable seven-in-one docking station. Post this

While handheld gaming PCs and smartphones bring portability to gaming, nothing quite replicates the immersive experience of a large screen. Designed to easily hold and connect to handheld gaming PCs, like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, the BenQ GR10 makes it simple to bring the portable gaming experience to larger screens.

With an HDMI 2.1 port, supporting ultra-HD output of 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz, the GR10 provides a higher visual quality than other dockings stations with only HDMI 2.0 ports. It also includes HDR10 support that enhances color depth and contrast for streaming content to provide the ultimate visual experience for high dynamic range content. The GR10 produces vivid details and incredible fidelity, whether playing high-end video games or streaming high-quality videos.

Additionally, as an unmatched standout feature from competitors, the GR10 features a convenient magnetic switchable 90-degree USB4 connector that easily connects to any handheld gaming PC in flip-top mode. The GR10 can easily switch to a laptop by switching out the connector and using the USB4 plug as normal. It can even connect it to a smartphone and provide all traditional USB-C features including high-speed data transfer, fast charging and video output.

While handheld gaming PCs and smartphones offer portability, they are limited in the peripherals they can use. With the BenQ GR10, users can connect to any USB keyboard, mouse or game controller without limitations. Featuring two USB-C and two USB-A ports, the GR10 has all the slots needed to connect to peripherals.

Moreover, with universal plug-and-play support, the GR10 works with Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS, to provide dependable connectivity and functionality of peripherals with every device and operating system. Adding a keyboard, mouse or gaming controller can even improve productivity and the overall gaming experience.

The rapid 2.5Gb ethernet RJ-45 port also provides a stable internet connection, more than double the speed of comparable docking stations. Whether playing online games or streaming video, the BenQ GR10 provides the best connection possible for handheld gaming with a PC or laptop.

At just over 5-inches long and less than 7 ounces, the BenQ GR10 effortlessly fits into a pocket or bag for easy transport. It is exceptionally portable with an aluminum alloy coating and internal heatsink to keep it cool. Users can easily pack it for travel or when visiting friends and family.

Furthermore, the flip-top cover design securely holds a handheld gaming PC, smartphone or tablet when open, and the GR10 functions as a compact laptop expansion hub when closed. The non-slip stand pad keeps devices secure no matter the size. The design also incorporates hidden cable management, keeping every work or gaming space neat and tidy.

The GR10 is now available for $119 through the BenQ official website, Amazon and other retail outlets. To learn more about the GR10 as the newest docking hub from BenQ or to purchase, visit www.BenQ.com/en-us/docks-hubs/becreatus-dock/gr10.html.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ, aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit www.BenQ.com.

