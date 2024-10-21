Elevate Your Existence with the Enlightened Life Retreat

"The progressive increase of awareness about the purpose of life, brought by the awakening of various levels of intelligences, measures the degree of enlightenment." - Master Del Pe Post this

Enlightenment can help:

Awaken and develop multiple levels of intelligence in a person

Eliminate sufferings and struggles in life through wiser decision-making

Capability to forecast with more accuracy

Bless your life with Good karma

Create more balance, harmony, and flow in your life between spirituality and materialism

Attain self-fulfillment with more will-power guided by higher intelligence and a compassionate heart

Develop the Divine Trinity: Power, Love, Light

Are you still trying to figure out what enlightenment is? Master Del Pe's Enlightened Life Retreat, taking place from Nov 4-10, 2024, is designed to answer your questions. The path to enlightenment is not just a theoretical journey but a practical one. You will gain theoretical knowledge and learn practical healing techniques that you can apply to your daily life. The curriculum includes an Enlightenment SWOT Analysis (E-SWOT) to provide concrete knowledge about yourself and how to turn your enlightenment from a possibility to a reality. You will also study the esoteric and exoteric functions of the 15 major chakras, discovering their roles in higher development and initiation, and awakening and activating their spiritual functions through alchemy. It's an engaging and active journey towards self-discovery and enlightenment.

"Enlightenment works with purification, revitalization, and expansion of the different layers of consciousness" - Master Del Pe

By assessing your strengths, opportunities, blind spots, and risks, you can begin to master the virtues of will-power, self-discipline, and sacrifice. Apply cutting-edge life tools for self-healing and virtue development to elevate, expand, and increase your karmic equity, which can pay for old negative karmic debts as you learn to play big in life and live a life of service for the betterment of your enlightenment. By the end of the retreat, you will have a clearer understanding of your spiritual journey and the tools to continue your path to enlightenment.

Enlightenment becomes a spiritual compass and map to follow where you can evaluate and determine what changes must be implemented to achieve greater enlightenment in this lifetime. This is a journey that can transform your life. A person's degree of enlightenment, through self-realization and self-actualization, must be considered to know their level of evolutionary development and maximum potential. As you elevate your enlightenment, you will find a harmonious balance in your material and spiritual life and move from karma to dharma as you maximize your highest potential.

If you seek to maximize and live a life from your highest potential, join us Nov 4-10 for our Enlightened Life Retreat. This transformative experience will teach you to rapidly achieve enlightenment in this life and take home teachings that lead you to a quantum leap of consciousness.

