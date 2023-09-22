Elevate Your Flight Safety Skills: Join the 2023 UPRT Safety Summit and Combat the LOC-I Threat

"The 2023 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide is designed to address the operational safety risk management of the Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) threat, the leading cause of aviation-related fatalities." Tweet this

----- Session 1: Elevating 'Air Carrier' Safety Risk Management to Counter LOC-I -----

Join UPRT airline safety and upset training experts Captains Brian Sims (Delta) and Brad Bennetts (Global) as they address operational risk management for airlines. Learn how to leverage UPRT and Flight Data Monitoring in Operational Risk Management and conquer real-world LOC-I scenarios.

----- Session 2: Elevating 'Corporate Flight Department' Safety Risk Management to Counter LOC-I -----

This session is tailored specifically for corporate business jet operators. Learn about operational risk management and addressing the critical concern of LOC-I. Explore best practices, real-life case studies, and cutting-edge technologies that enhance pilot skills and decision-making abilities during unexpected scenarios.

----- Session 3: Elevating 'General Aviation' Safety Risk Management to Counter LOC-I -----

Join UPRT Royalty, founder of UPRT, and Master CFI, Rich Stowell, and UPRT Australia Director and Instructor, Shane Tobin, for a session focused on operational risk management in the world of general aviation (GA) and GA flight instruction. Discover how UPRT can significantly reduce the risk of an LOC-I outcome.

----- Session 4: Experts Q&A Panel - Safety in the Skies: Panel on Practical/SMS solutions to Overcome the LOC-I Risk -----

This interactive panel discussion is designed to be largely guided by your questions, making it a truly personalized learning experience. The panel will discuss a range of topics, including UPRT program designs for airlines, corporate flight departments, individual private pilots, flight instructors, and flight schools.

The 2023 UPRT Safety Summit is a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the field and enhance your understanding of LOC-I prevention. Don't miss this chance to contribute to the conversation and help shape the future of aviation safety. We look forward to seeing you there!

