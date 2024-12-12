Choose organic fish to ensure natural pigmentation instead of synthetic color. Labels do not commonly display terms like 'color added.' Post this

Key highlights from the brief include:

Understanding Certifications

The guide explains the significance of various certifications, such as ASC, BAP, and Global GAP, which indicate adherence to sustainable farming practices. It also clarifies the meaning of organic certifications from the EU and Canada, given the absence of US organic standards for aquaculture.

Decoding Color Additives

The publication educates consumers about the abuse of artificial coloring in farmed salmon and advises choosing organic fish to ensure natural pigmentation instead of synthetic color. Labels do not commonly display terms like 'color added.'

Identifying Quality Indicators

The document provides tips on recognizing premium products, such as choosing dry-salted options for better texture and color and avoiding packages labeled "do not refreeze" or other indicators of date frozen to ensure freshness. The perfect smoked trout or salmon should be smooth and silky, with a slightly firm texture that's not too dry or oily.

Flavor Differences

The guide informs shoppers that wood chips used for smoking affect the flavor of smoked fish. Beech, oak, applewood, and cherry are popular wood varieties for smoked fish.

Regional Selections

All fish farms in Scotland, Ireland, and Iceland use natural color as part of their premium quality standard. In Norway, choose products from premium farms such as Kvaroy or Varlaks. In the United States, Riverence is a top-tier product.

By understanding these key factors, consumers can make choices that taste better and align with their values regarding sustainability and quality.

The information comes at a crucial time as holiday shopping reaches its peak. With this information, consumers can confidently navigate the seafood counter, ensuring they select the perfect smoked salmon or trout for their festive celebrations.

About Panaferd®:

Panaferd® is the natural choice for health and color in aquaculture and poultry species by supplying a wide range of super antioxidants and red carotenoids through a naturally fermented additive. Also available for livestock feed applications (chicken, egg, pork).

Disclaimer: National regulations may vary and need to be considered prior to product use.

ANCI, Inc.:

ANCI, Inc. is a company working to better the world with dependable, responsible, human-scale solutions. We create products that enhance and surpass the basic human necessities of food, shelter, and clothing. From distinctive nonwovens and construction materials, to high-quality feed supplements and industrial apparel, everything that we create contributes to the pulse of daily life.

For more information, visit https://www.panaferd.com/

