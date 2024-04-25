Elevate Your Legal Expertise: Exclusive Continuing Legal Education Event with Attorney Dominique Price at Acrisure Stadium

Join NBI for a unique CLE session featuring former NFL player-turned-attorney Dominique Price at the iconic home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, six-time NFL national champs.

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Business Institute (NBI) invites legal professionals to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind Continuing Legal Education (CLE) experience at the historic home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Six-time NFL Champs at Acrisure Stadium. This exclusive course offers a unique blend of legal education and behind-the-scenes insights into the legendary stadium's history, led by esteemed attorney Dominique Price, a former NFL player, and representative to former Steelers Champions and athletes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, founded by Arthur Joseph Rooney on July 8, 1933, is the fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL. The team has played in eight NFL Championships and emerged victorious, with six tied for first place in championship trophies. Since their inaugural season in 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers have played all their home games at Acrisure Stadium.

The Live CLE will include a special Q&A session with two-time league champion Trai Essex. "Pittsburgh will always be home. I'm truly blessed to be a part of the world's best sports franchise and city. During my time here, we got to the mountaintop three times and solidified the Steelers as "The Standard" in the NFL. Coming to the field where we had so much success never gets old. So many wonderful memories were made here, and I'm always happy to be back with my Yinzer family!"

Event Details:

Date: June 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Cost: $699

Location: Acrisure Stadium, 900 Art Rooney Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Attendees of this experiential CLE course will have the opportunity to earn up to 3.5 CLE credits while exploring the intricacies of sports law in a distinctive setting. The agenda features in-depth discussions by Dominique Price, covering pivotal topics such as NCAA developments on antitrust laws and their impact on future professional football players.

"I am excited about sharing the historical and legal origins of amateurism in sports as we know it today. Much of the current discourse on amateurism lacks historical context, and the perception is often that the status quo is grounded in logic. One of my favorite aspects of law practice is examining the status quo, trying to figure out why, and fighting to change it if it does not make sense," says keynote speaker and Attorney Dominique Price.

Key Highlights Include:

Gain insights into the origins of amateurism and the evolution of the collegiate sports business.

Explore landmark legal cases shaping the landscape of collegiate athletics, including Jeremy Bloom v. NCAA and Alston v. NCAA.

v. NCAA and Alston v. NCAA. Stay updated on the latest NCAA developments in the post-Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.

Participate in a bonus Q&A lunch session with former Steelers Superbowl Champion Trai Essex , offering an athlete's perspective on contemporary legal issues.

Who Should Attend?

This program is tailored for attorneys seeking to deepen their understanding of sports law. However, attorneys practicing contract, business, mass torts, general litigation, personal injury, and other legal professionals interested in sports law are encouraged to participate and benefit from this unique learning opportunity.

Course Content: CLE at Acrisure Stadium: Home of the Steelers. All times are in Eastern.

Doors Open: 9:00 AM-10:30 AM

States v. NCAA Part 1: Pre-NIL Era: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

Lunch: Q & A with Trai Essex : 12:00 PM-1:00 PM

: States v. NCAA Part 2: Post-NIL Era: 1:00 PM-2:30 PM

Acrisure Stadium Tour: 2:30 PM-4:30 PM

Seating is limited for this exclusive event. For registration and further details, visit nbi-sems and enter Product ID: 98898ER.

About National Business Institute (NBI):

National Business Institute (NBI) is dedicated to providing practical, skill-based CLE seminars and online CLE courses. Enhancing professional knowledge through continuing education empowers our customers to serve their community better. Based in Altoona, Wisconsin, we embody the strong values and customer service associated with the Midwest, making us a trusted provider of continuing legal education and training since 1983. For more information, visit www.nbi-sems.com. For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Shay Brown-Park at [email protected] or call/text 901-800-9544.

Acrisure Stadium,

Located in the heart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it is the proud home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the six-time NFL champions. Known for its electric atmosphere and state-of-the-art facilities, Acrisure Stadium hosts various events, including NFL games, concerts, and other major sporting events. This iconic venue is a centerpiece of sports and entertainment in Pittsburgh, offering fans a world-class experience with advanced amenities and a vibrant game-day atmosphere. Acrisure Stadium remains a beacon of tradition, spirit, and community in the Steel City.

Media Contact

Shay Brown-Park, Royal Kingdom PR, 1 901-800-9544, [email protected], www.royalkingdomagency.com

SOURCE Royal Kingdom PR