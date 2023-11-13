Elevate Your Productivity and Entertainment with the Versatile BenQ beCreatus USB-C Hybrid Dock

Seamlessly Switch Between Work, Play, and Power Your Way with this All-in-One Docking Station, HDMI2.1 Gaming Dock, and Charging Solution

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ introduces the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock, with an Industry-leading dual source integrated design using both USB-C and HDMI inputs. Programmers, creators, designers, and editors all know the same thing; more displays mean more productivity. As the hybrid/remote work style grows in popularity, more and more people need their home workstations to double as an entertainment hub. Whether for work or game, the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock lets you seamlessly switch between inputs as needed. The two input sources–an USB-C and HDMI–have a dedicated button for switching, letting you go back and forth between sources with just one press of the button. Go from editing to gaming to browsing with a simple touch. With the USB-C input you can add new displays as needed to utilize the screen space you require. Connect to three monitors at 4K resolution for maximum productivity and enjoyment. The HDMI 2.1 input supports higher resolutions (up to 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz) for the best visual experience playing your favorite game.

Work from home setups need to mimic the workplace, and usually that means having more than one display. With the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock, connect up to three monitors at 4K resolution when utilizing the USB-C input. The HDMI 2.1 output displays 4K resolution at 120Hz or 8K resolution at 60Hz, while supporting Dolby Atmos audio and HDR visuals. Compatible with M1/M2 chipsets, it can support extended displays on up to three screens on Apple computers using the USB-C input. It has five USB ports that are easily accessible from front or back. It has two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports with 10Gbps data transfer, one with an incredible 100w power distribution for super-fast laptop charging, the other with 36w support for charging smartphones and tablets. It also has three USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, with 10 Gbps data transfer and 7.5w power distribution. It comes with a BenQ USB-C 3.2 100W 4K braided cable and an HDMI Association Certified HDMI 2.1 1.8m cable. It is compatible with most gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, so you can take your gaming to the next level. No matter what the display quality, data transfer rate, or charge speed needed, this hybrid dock has everything you could ever want.

Build the hybrid workstation of your dreams with the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock. The compact design fits any workspace. It works equally well horizontally or vertically, fitting easily wherever you need it. Whichever location you choose, whatever your requirements are, this docking station will fit you and your space. 13 ports, four in the front and 9 in the back, give you the ultimate form of flexibility. No need to choose between work or games; switch seamlessly between the two. The aluminum alloy housing is well ventilated to keep everything cool and quiet, and the unique grill design provides double the cooling efficiency compared to other docking stations. Rugged and sturdy with anti-slip padding, you'll never need to worry about reliability or safety. It works with anything: Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Ubuntu, and Android; they're all compatible. Whether you're a professional needing extra screen space for more productivity, or just someone who wants multiple displays in your everyday life, the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock is perfect for you.

BenQ is committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and those values carry over into all our products. All manuals and instructions are digitized and fully paperless, and packaging is reusable and 100% recyclable. We will not compromise on the quality of our products or our dedication to ESG practices. You can rest assured that the beCreatus DP310 Hybrid Dock is the greenest product it can be.

