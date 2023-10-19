Elevate Your Wellness Experience: Fit Bodies Takes Center Stage at Dubai Active 2023

"We are thrilled to connect with hospitality partners and share our wisdom on elevating resort amenities." - Suzelle Snowden, Founder of Fit Bodies, INC Post this

Fit Bodies proudly collaborates with esteemed hotel brands such as Marriott, World of Hyatt, Hilton, Club Med, and others to craft tailored wellness programs that captivate guests and ensure their active engagement throughout their stay.

Visitors to the Dubai Active Exhibition are invited to explore the Fit Bodies booth and have an exclusive encounter with Founder Suzelle Snowden herself, who will unveil the brand's visionary offerings. During the event, Snowden will grace the stage with a captivating keynote speech, sharing her invaluable insights into the future of wellness travel.

Suzelle Snowden expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to connect with both our longstanding global partners and new enthusiasts at this prestigious event. Fit Bodies has fundamentally revolutionized the way luxury resorts approach fitness offerings for their guests. I eagerly anticipate sharing our wisdom and demonstrating firsthand how we can elevate any property's amenities."

Fit Bodies stands ready to meet the diverse fitness needs of any resort, be it daily group classes, personalized training sessions, or bespoke wellness retreats. Attendees of the Dubai Active Exhibition are poised to embark on an exciting journey of discovery, delving into how this visionary brand can transform their fitness programming and take their wellness experiences to unparalleled heights.

To embark on your journey with Fit Bodies and uncover more about their participation at the Dubai Active Exhibition, please visit: www.fitbodiesinc.com

About Fit Bodies:

WATCH FIT BODIES EXPLAINER VIDEO

Fit Bodies reigns as the foremost global provider of fitness and wellness encounters for hotels, resorts, and other esteemed hospitality providers. Established in 1992 by the trailblazing entrepreneur Suzelle Snowden, the brand offers certified fitness instructors at zero cost to properties, along with expertly curated gym and sports equipment, and bespoke wellness programming. Fit Bodies has forged partnerships with leading hotel brands worldwide, including World of Hyatt, Hilton, Club Med, and Marriott properties. The brand is the pioneering leader of luxury wellness travel, ensuring that guests remain active and healthy during their stays.

Media Contact

Ana, Fit Bodies, INC, 1 305.367.8336, [email protected], https://www.fitbodiesinc.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Fit Bodies, INC