Elevated Global Supply Introduces Sustainable Bamboo Exit Packaging for Cannabis Dispensaries

WholesomeCo was drawn to this earth-friendly packaging solution because it degrades 90% faster than polymers and most other traditional packaging materials, while being sourced from a fully renewable resource with an application that takes up substantially less landfill space than the cardboard boxes the dispensary previously used for its deliveries and exit bags, all at a substantially lower cost per unit.

"Our global fulfillment team is constantly identifying new ways to bring value to our cannabis packaging clients by innovating eco-friendly products that provide sustainability at an enhanced quality and superior value," said Jenifer Nelson, Regional Sales Manager for Elevated Global Supply. "Our bamboo-based shop bags for WholesomeCo are a perfect example of how a client asked, we listened, and then delivered a solution with the desired impact, on budget and on time."

Now available for other custom applications, EGS has developed its innovative bamboo-sourced packaging material to provide a sustainable, earth conscious alternative for licensed cannabis businesses requiring a sealable exit, delivery, or even mailer solution for regulatory compliance. When developed for exit and delivery uses, EGS has innovated its solution by incorporating an easy carry handle to the design. For more information or to inquire about a customized packaging design utilizing earth friendly, renewable, and sustainable materials, visit www.egspkg.com.

Snapshot: Elevated Global Supply

Elevated Global Supply (EGS) is a multi-national packaging company responsible for sourcing all materials relevant to retail packaging serving the cannabis industry. Headquartered in Los Angeles, EGS staffs an additional domestic U.S. office in Chicago, as well as multiple offices in Southeast Asia including three in China and soon, Vietnam. The firm's international presence means its growing team of inhouse professionals directly oversee the entire production process, from client design stateside to production overseas. This is a competitive advantage for working with ESG and makes the firm a leader in delivering packaging on time and on budget. To learn more about ESG or to secure a packaging quote, please visit www.egspkg.com.

