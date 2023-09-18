Elevated Patient Experience meets Surgical Excellence: PRMA Partners with Methodist Landmark Boutique Hospital to offer their patients a state of the art facility.

"At PRMA, patient comfort, safety, and satisfaction have always been our utmost priority. This move to the Methodist Landmark campus is a testament to our ongoing efforts to elevate the standard of care and provide our patients with the best facilities in the nation" -Dr. C, PRMA President and CEO Tweet this

"At PRMA, patient comfort, safety, and satisfaction have always been our utmost priority. This move to the Methodist Landmark campus is a testament to our ongoing efforts to elevate the standard of care and provide our patients with the best facilities in the nation," said Dr Minas Chrysopoulo, PRMA President and CEO.

What truly stands out about the new location is the thoughtfully designed in-patient rooms. Tailored with the patient's comfort in mind, these rooms redefine the traditional hospital stay experience. Patients can expect spacious, serene, and aesthetically pleasing spaces that provide a tranquil environment conducive to recovery.

In a bid to cater to families and ensure they can stay close to their loved ones, the hospital boasts "suite" style rooms. These suites come with an additional room equipped with a separate bed, a TV, and a desk area, specifically for family members. Such an arrangement not only provides family members with a comfortable space but also ensures patients have their loved ones nearby, which provides added comfort during their initial recovery process.

As PRMA embarks on this transformative journey, the team bubbles with anticipation at the thought of serving its patients at Methodist Landmark. With a gaze that stretches beyond the horizons of San Antonio to other states and across the global tapestry, PRMA is poised to not only cement its leadership in patient-centric care locally but also to shine as a beacon of excellence internationally.

For more information about PRMA, please contact Tabetha Williams.

Media Contact:

Tabetha Williams

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Tabetha Williams, PRMA Plastic Surgery, 2102744139, [email protected], prma-enhance.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE PRMA Plastic Surgery