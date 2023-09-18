Elevated Patient Experience meets Surgical Excellence: PRMA Partners with Methodist Landmark Boutique Hospital to offer their patients a state of the art facility.

PRMA Plastic Surgery is relocating its in-patient surgeries to the new "boutique" style Methodist Landmark Hospital in San Antonio, effective this fall. The advanced hospital offers 54 inpatient beds, cutting-edge surgical facilities, and specially designed patient rooms for enhanced comfort. Unique to the hospital are "suite" style rooms that include additional amenities for family members, emphasizing the importance of family support during recovery. PRMA's move aims to elevate patient care and provide superior facilities in the region.
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRMA Plastic Surgery is thrilled to announce a pivotal move to enhance patient care and experience. PRMA will be relocating its in-patient surgeries to the brand-new Methodist Landmark Hospital in San Antonio this Fall. This state-of-the-art "boutique" style hospital is set to offer unmatched services and facilities in the region.
Methodist Landmark is equipped with 54 inpatient beds and state-of-the-art surgical facilities. These features underscore PRMA's commitment to providing exceptional patient care and ensuring an unparalleled surgical experience.
"At PRMA, patient comfort, safety, and satisfaction have always been our utmost priority. This move to the Methodist Landmark campus is a testament to our ongoing efforts to elevate the standard of care and provide our patients with the best facilities in the nation," said Dr Minas Chrysopoulo, PRMA President and CEO.
What truly stands out about the new location is the thoughtfully designed in-patient rooms. Tailored with the patient's comfort in mind, these rooms redefine the traditional hospital stay experience. Patients can expect spacious, serene, and aesthetically pleasing spaces that provide a tranquil environment conducive to recovery.
In a bid to cater to families and ensure they can stay close to their loved ones, the hospital boasts "suite" style rooms. These suites come with an additional room equipped with a separate bed, a TV, and a desk area, specifically for family members. Such an arrangement not only provides family members with a comfortable space but also ensures patients have their loved ones nearby, which provides added comfort during their initial recovery process.
As PRMA embarks on this transformative journey, the team bubbles with anticipation at the thought of serving its patients at Methodist Landmark. With a gaze that stretches beyond the horizons of San Antonio to other states and across the global tapestry, PRMA is poised to not only cement its leadership in patient-centric care locally but also to shine as a beacon of excellence internationally.
For more information about PRMA, please contact Tabetha Williams.
Media Contact:
Tabetha Williams
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
Media Contact
Tabetha Williams, PRMA Plastic Surgery, 2102744139, [email protected]
SOURCE PRMA Plastic Surgery
