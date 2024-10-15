Elevate's Second Annual Conference for Executives in the Luxury Multifamily Industry, Boasts Top Names in Residential Development Behind the Nation's Prominent Projects

"Elevate is an exclusive event that is meant specifically for the high-rise industry." Post this

The much-anticipated event will, once again, be hosted at the Fontainebleau Miami from December 9-11, 2024, during Miami Design Week and will feature leaders from development, architecture, marketing, sales, and finance.

Attendees will hear from top developers behind the most anticipated and notable buildings, such as the Dolce & Gabbana Residences and Mercedes-Benz Places in Brickell, Aman and One High Line Residences in NYC, Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club, and Edition Residences in Edgewater.

Exciting international projects will also be represented, like the Curitiba, Brazil residential tower called AGE360 designed to keep its residents alive to 100 and beyond.

"Elevate is an exclusive event that is meant specifically for the high-rise industry," says Zonda CEO Jeff Meyers. "This is where you'll hear from the developers who are actually building the tallest and most impressive buildings in the world and meet with peers who can provide deep insight into the state of the industry."

Some highly anticipated discussions include: The State of the Housing Market and Wider Economy; The Future of Luxury: Trends to Stay Ahead of in 2025, and Mind, Body, Home: The Wellness Revolution in Luxury Condos.

"Beyond joining together the best and the brightest of the luxury high-rise industry, this event also paves way for media to have the latest news on what trends they will see in the industry in the upcoming year," says Robin Dolch, CEO of Hundred Stories, the PR and Programming Partner for Elevate. "We are excited to be able to offer and promote such in-depth and timely content to attendees."

The event is a co-production of Zonda along with Livabl, ARCHITECT Magazine and Multifamily Executive Magazine.

"Elevate is the ultimate gathering for architects, designers, developers, and brokers to connect, spark meaningful debates, and shape the future of high-rise living," says Paul Makovsky, editor-in-chief of ARCHITECT. "It's a peer-to-peer event like no other, where you'll walk away with fresh ideas, inspiration, and opportunities to build better communities and redefine how we live and do business."

For more details and to register for the conference, visit elevate.livabl.com. Rooms on the Elevate block at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach are available for conference attendees at a discounted nightly rate of $299, plus taxes. Rooms may be booked from now through Nov. 9, or when the block is sold out. Make your reservation here.

Event Listing Information

WHAT: "Elevate: The Art of High Rise Living"

WHERE: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

WHEN: Monday, December 9, 2024 from 1:30pm – 7:00pm EST

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 9:00am – 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 11, 2024: Exclusive Tour, 8am – 12:00pm

WEBSITE: For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.elevate.livabl.com

