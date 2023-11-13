Elevating Automotive Data Management: Orbee Secures ISO 27001 Certification

Data and software security will increasingly become important to dealership groups that are in control of significant amounts of customer and other sensitive data, stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. Post this

ISO 27001 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and defines requirements that an ISMS must meet. Additionally, the standard provides an organization with guidance for the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continual improvement of an organization's ISMS.

Certification with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Orbee's information security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices in risk management, cyber-resilience and operational excellence. Additionally, the certification demonstrates Orbee's continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures the data and information security has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled.

"Data and software security will increasingly become important to dealership groups that are in control of significant amounts of customer and other sensitive data," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "As they select their technology partners, they must now look to third-party certifications such as this to determine who they can trust will follow strict security protocols while being ready as federal and state regulations continue to tighten."

Now that Orbee has successfully completed its initial certification, we will undergo annual surveillance audits and a recertification audit at the end of the three-year cycle. The audit was performed by A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc. A-LIGN is an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to perform ISO 27001 certifications.

Orbee is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Trust Center, designed to transparently communicate our commitment to data security and privacy. This initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to ensure the highest standards of data protection and privacy for our valued customers and partners. The Trust Center serves as a central hub where we will share detailed information about our robust data security measures, privacy policies, and practices, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the information entrusted to us.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides data management and middleware software to the automotive industry to modernize the car buying experience. Franchised and independent dealers and enterprise clients embed Orbee's platform into their businesses to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors using Orbee's customer journeys tool, manage and control first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful application programming interfaces and software development kits. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful Middleware technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, 9493163921, [email protected], www.orbee.com

Twitter

SOURCE Orbee