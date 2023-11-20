Elevating Cyber Expertise: GIAC's GX-PT Certification Sets a New Benchmark for Penetration Testers

"This certification is a rigorous gauntlet that tests a professional's capacity to operate effectively in high-stakes environments," said Ed Skoudis, founder of the SANS Penetration Testing Curriculum and SANS Technology Institute President. Post this

The GX-PT Certification encompasses a wide array of competencies including environment reconnaissance, network and vulnerability scanning, password attacks, and exploitation techniques. Candidates will demonstrate their proficiency in privilege escalation, command and control (C2) strategies, and orchestrating Active Directory attacks. Mastery of both Linux and Windows penetration testing tools is also a critical component of the certification, ensuring that practitioners are well-versed in the latest methodologies and technologies.

The GX-PT stands out with its unique focus on practical, real-world challenges. It features a rigorous exam format with 100% CyberLive questions, pushing candidates to apply their expertise in complex scenarios akin to real-world cybersecurity threats. As described by Andy Patrick, Information Security Engineer at GIAC, "The GX-PT exam is the most challenging hands-on cybersecurity certification exam I've ever seen. It's akin to the best Capture the Flag challenges, offering a rare sense of accomplishment and mastery."

In addition, GPEN-certified individuals who have honed their penetration testing abilities through practical experience will find the GX-PT a natural progression in their certification journey. This certification is also tailored for offensive operations professionals who aspire to solidify their status as experts in the field.

The introduction of the GX-PT Certification marks a significant milestone for GIAC and the SANS Institute, reinforcing their dedication to the advancement of cybersecurity expertise. With its comprehensive coverage of critical cybersecurity domains and its demanding, real-world-oriented examination, the GX-PT sets a new standard for what it means to be an elite penetration tester. It is an essential credential for professionals seeking to validate their skills, enhance their career prospects, and gain recognition for their ability to tackle the most challenging cybersecurity issues of our time. As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, the GX-PT stands as a symbol of excellence and a testament to the commitment of GIAC and the SANS Institute to foster a generation of security professionals equipped to protect and secure our digital world against emerging threats.

Visit the website to learn more and challenge yourself: https://www.giac.org/certifications/experienced-penetration-tester-gxpt/

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute