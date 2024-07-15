Elevating Excellence: Asian and Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars) Announces Key Promotions and Operational Priorities

Dr. Noël S. Harmon, President and Executive Director, said "This dedicated group of individuals brings a wealth of commitment, passion, and expertise to our organization...I'm honored to collaborate with each staff member on this journey." Post this

We are proud to congratulate the following individuals on their well-deserved promotions:

Michelle Cohenour to Chief Operating Officer

Sierra Lloyd to Senior Director of Scholarship Solutions & Partnerships

Maggie Chu to Senior Scholarships Associate

Gulnara Mambetova to Senior Director of Finance

These individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise, embodying our organization's values and commitment to excellence.

Strategic Realignment:

To maximize our team's talents and better serve our mission, Matt Rosales transitions to Sr. Director of Executive Operations.

New Addition:

We are delighted to welcome Johanna Simpson to our full-time staff team as a Scholarships Associate, starting on July 22.

Dr. Noël S. Harmon, President and Executive Director, said "I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead and the momentum we are building as we enter the next fiscal year. This dedicated group of individuals brings a wealth of commitment, passion, and expertise to our organization. I'm confident that together, we will accomplish great things, and I'm honored to collaborate with each staff member on this journey."

