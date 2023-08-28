Elevating Live Events: Welcoming NYC's Lauren Roth to Quince Imaging

Strengthening East Coast Connections: Quince Imaging Hires Lauren Roth to Support Live Events and Venue Relations in New York City, Washington, DC, Miami, and Orlando, Florida.
STERLING, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In our mission to continuously elevate the live events experience, Quince Imaging is excited to announce a strategic addition to our team. NYC-based Lauren Roth has come on board as our Key Account Manager for live events, reinforcing our commitment to the north-east market and setting the stage for an exhilarating fall season.
Industry and Professional Experience Lauren carries with her an impeccable reputation built over ten years in New York venue sales and exceptional event management. Her portfolio includes collaborations with renowned venues such as:
- Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University
- Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp
Get to know Lauren Roth
Hailing from New Jersey and fortified with an MFA in Theatre Performance from The University of Florida, Lauren's journey has seen her create unforgettable events ranging from showcases with the Rockettes and Storm Troopers to exclusive engagements featuring dignitaries like President Joe Biden. Her knack for meticulous planning and a penchant for the spectacular has often left event attendees in awe, wondering, "How did they do that?" When she's not orchestrating events, Lauren immerses herself in gardening and passionately roots for the NY Yankees.
Strengthening Connections and Exploring New Avenues
With her extensive network, Lauren brings invaluable venue and arena relationships to Quince Imaging, laying the groundwork for seamless collaborations and unparalleled live event experiences.
Continued Growth for Quince Imaging
Lauren joins VP of Business Development Larry Howard as Quince continues its strategic initiative to grow our physical locations to better serve the New York and Orlando markets. Included in these initiatives are expansion of video and production services, along with preferred partner program for established venues.
Join us in welcoming Lauren Roth as together, we set the stage for a fall season of spectacular events and lasting memories.
