Elevating Live Events: Welcoming NYC's Lauren Roth to Quince Imaging

Lauren comments on her new role: "Having spent years immersed in the venue side of things, I'm thrilled to embark on this fresh chapter in the live events market with Quince Imaging."

Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

Get to know Lauren Roth

Hailing from New Jersey and fortified with an MFA in Theatre Performance from The University of Florida, Lauren's journey has seen her create unforgettable events ranging from showcases with the Rockettes and Storm Troopers to exclusive engagements featuring dignitaries like President Joe Biden. Her knack for meticulous planning and a penchant for the spectacular has often left event attendees in awe, wondering, "How did they do that?" When she's not orchestrating events, Lauren immerses herself in gardening and passionately roots for the NY Yankees.

Strengthening Connections and Exploring New Avenues

With her extensive network, Lauren brings invaluable venue and arena relationships to Quince Imaging, laying the groundwork for seamless collaborations and unparalleled live event experiences.

Continued Growth for Quince Imaging

Lauren joins VP of Business Development Larry Howard as Quince continues its strategic initiative to grow our physical locations to better serve the New York and Orlando markets. Included in these initiatives are expansion of video and production services, along with preferred partner program for established venues.

Join us in welcoming Lauren Roth as together, we set the stage for a fall season of spectacular events and lasting memories.

