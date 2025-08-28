Elevating Personalized Skincare in Asia: Paula's Choice Taiwan and Revieve® Achieve Remarkable Engagement and Conversion Results with AI-Powered Skin Analyzer

The latest case study reveals how Paula's Choice Taiwan drove exceptional results by leveraging Revieve's personalized AI technology

TAIPEI, Taiwan and CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, the global leader in AI-powered personalized digital brand experiences for beauty, health, and wellness, has announced the outstanding success of its partnership with Paula's Choice Taiwan, leading skincare brand, renowned for its smart, safe beauty products. By implementing Revieve's Skin Analyzer technology, Paula's Choice achieved significant increases in engagement, conversion, and customer insight—further reinforcing its position as a trusted skincare and ingredient authority in Asia.

The partnership came at a pivotal time for Paula's Choice Taiwan. With a growing consumer base of ingredient-savvy, digitally connected users, the brand saw an opportunity to reaffirm its authority in one of the most competitive skincare markets in Asia. To achieve this, Paula's Choice didn't simply promote products—they created a fully immersive, science-led journey using Revieve's AI Skin Analyzer. Localized specifically for this campaign, the experience focused on one of the brand's most trusted and talked-about categories: exfoliants.

The experience not only exceeded performance benchmarks but also became a cornerstone in Paula's Choice's ongoing strategy to lead with evidence-based skincare and innovation.

"At Paula's Choice Taiwan, our goal is to deliver meaningful, science-first skincare guidance to every customer," said Ivy Yeh, DTC & CRM Manager, Paula's Choice Taiwan. "Revieve's technology enabled us to personalize each journey at scale while building long-term trust with our consumers."

Unlike standard skincare quizzes or broad product recommenders, this tool combined selfie-based diagnostics with real-time visual scoring, allowing users to understand their skin's condition in clinical detail and receive customized exfoliant recommendations that aligned precisely with their concerns. Whether users dealt with acne, blackheads, uneven tone, or enlarged pores, the Analyzer provided not only the "what" but also the "why" behind each personalized suggestion.

From its September launch through the close of 2024, the results spoke volumes. The campaign quickly outperformed its benchmarks, with thousands of users completing the full Analyzer journey. Conversions exceeded expectations, reaching 104% of the target by campaign end and continuing to climb in early 2025 to an astonishing 187% of goal. One in every thirteen users added a recommended product to their cart. Perhaps even more telling was the retention rate: 20.2%—a clear indication that users weren't just engaging with the tool, they were trusting it.

One of the most distinctive features of the campaign was its scoring system. Consumers were shown visual metrics for their key concerns—acne, wrinkles, blackheads, and more—delivered in clear, quantifiable results that inspired confidence in the recommendations. In a market where ingredient awareness is high and skepticism of marketing claims runs deep, this level of transparency proved critical in winning trust.

Paula's Choice Taiwan gained valuable insight into consumer skin types, top concerns, ingredient sensitivities, and behavior trends. This data is now shaping future product strategies, educational content, and promotions with surgical precision. From understanding that 60% of users have combination skin, to identifying retinol and vitamin C as common sensitivities, the brand has emerged from this campaign with a deeper knowledge of its customer than ever before.

As Paula's Choice Taiwan continues to evolve its digital presence in 2025, the Skin Analyzer remains central to its vision. The brand is now exploring new ways to expand this technology across categories and environments, including potential in-store AI diagnostics and seasonal product journeys. What began as an exfoliant-focused activation has now become a lasting asset—one that blends clinical credibility with customer convenience.

"We're not just using technology to drive conversions," said Ivy Yeh, DTC & CRM Manager, Paula's Choice Taiwan. "We're using it to build long-term relationships grounded in trust, education, and personalized care. With Revieve, we've created a digital experience that reflects who we are as a brand: science-first, customer-focused, and always ahead of the curve."

Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve, echoed the sentiment: "Our partnership with Paula's Choice Taiwan is a standout example of what's possible when technology, brand integrity, and consumer expectations come together. This campaign shows that personalization isn't just a trend—it's the future of beauty, and it drives measurable business impact."

The full case study, highlighting the strategic and commercial success of the campaign can be found here.

About Paula's Choice

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Paula's Choice is a global cosmetics and skin care company offering proprietary products, extensive skin care research, and exclusive online content that empower consumers to find the best products available for their skin. In 1995, after years of researching and reviewing beauty products from other companies, Paula Begoun created Paula's Choice to apply the same exacting standards to her own line of skin care products that treat everything from acne to wrinkles and much more. Paula's Choice offers over 45,000 product reviews through its Beautypedia platform and its products are sold globally in over 50 countries. Visit https://www.paulaschoice.com.tw/ for more information.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred partner to global beauty, health, and wellness brands seeking to deliver hyper-personalized digital experiences. Through its AI and AR-powered technology platform, Revieve enables retailers and brands to elevate every consumer journey—online, in-store, and beyond. Revieve's solutions are available worldwide and through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

