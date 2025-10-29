Eleven Social Club Celebrates First Anniversary with Exciting New Collection

NEW Pickleball Apparel and Accessories that Champion Connection, Confidence, and Community Through Sport and Style.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleven Social Club gears up to announce a NEW collection in early November. This lifestyle brand prepares to celebrate its first business anniversary on November 11, 2025. Offering functional, stylish, and versatile apparel and accessories inspired by the growing culture of pickleball and racquet sports, the brand is eager to continue to expand its line.
Founded in 2024 by Mimi Guay, a stay-at-home mom and certified health coach, Eleven Social Club began as a personal journey. What started as a hobby on the pickleball court soon became something more, evolving into a vibrant community built around friendship, wellness, and belonging.
"Pickleball opened the door to genuine friendships and confidence I didn't even know I needed," said Guay. "I wanted to create a brand that celebrates that feeling, a reminder that play can transform your social life and your sense of self."
The Eleven Social Club collection features pieces that are as versatile as the players who wear them, blending elevated athleisure and timeless activewear that seamlessly transitions from the court to everyday life.
Current Collection Highlights:
- UV-Protective Shirts: Lightweight and breathable, available in four solid colors, perfect for outdoor play.
- Oversized Sunglasses: Two flattering, fashion-forward styles that balance sport and sophistication.
- Transitional Athleisure: Functional designs that move effortlessly from match to meetup.
- Accessories: Minimal, modern additions that complete a confident, court-ready look.
Built on the values of community, confidence, and connection, Eleven Social Club brings together people who share a love of sport, wellness and are social connection. The brand's pieces invite players of all levels to embrace movement and style with an unapologetically fun attitude.
Visit elevensocialclub.com to learn more about the new anniversary drop expected on November 11, 2025.
About Eleven Social Club:
Inspired by Miami's vibrant energy and culture, Eleven Social Club designs apparel and accessories that bring bold style and coastal flair to pickleball and racquet courts everywhere. Founded on the belief that play connects people, the brand celebrates people who embrace sport, friendship, and fashion with confidence. From UV-protective shirts to transitional athleisure and statement accessories, Eleven Social Club dresses players in stylish, functional, and unapologetically fun attire.
