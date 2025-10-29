Eleven Social Club Celebrates First Anniversary with Exciting New Collection

"Pickleball opened the door to genuine friendships and confidence I didn't even know I needed," said Guay. "I wanted to create a brand that celebrates that feeling, a reminder that play can transform your social life and your sense of self." Post this

The Eleven Social Club collection features pieces that are as versatile as the players who wear them, blending elevated athleisure and timeless activewear that seamlessly transitions from the court to everyday life.

Current Collection Highlights:

UV-Protective Shirts: Lightweight and breathable, available in four solid colors, perfect for outdoor play.

Oversized Sunglasses: Two flattering, fashion-forward styles that balance sport and sophistication.

Transitional Athleisure: Functional designs that move effortlessly from match to meetup.

Accessories: Minimal, modern additions that complete a confident, court-ready look.

Built on the values of community, confidence, and connection, Eleven Social Club brings together people who share a love of sport, wellness and are social connection. The brand's pieces invite players of all levels to embrace movement and style with an unapologetically fun attitude.

Visit elevensocialclub.com to learn more about the new anniversary drop expected on November 11, 2025.

About Eleven Social Club:

Inspired by Miami's vibrant energy and culture, Eleven Social Club designs apparel and accessories that bring bold style and coastal flair to pickleball and racquet courts everywhere. Founded on the belief that play connects people, the brand celebrates people who embrace sport, friendship, and fashion with confidence. From UV-protective shirts to transitional athleisure and statement accessories, Eleven Social Club dresses players in stylish, functional, and unapologetically fun attire.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ring, Eleven Social Club, (760) 992-9113, [email protected], https://elevensocialclub.com/

SOURCE Eleven Social Club